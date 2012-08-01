Michael's articles
Five Critical Lessons from Freelance Camp Vancouver 2012
Cleanly Manage Your Files and Apps With File Expert for Android
It's not meant to be the flashiest-looking app out there, but File Expert is meant to provide you with the file access that you desire.
Upgrade Your Text Messaging with Mr. Number for Android
Mr. Number for Android is a more advanced version of the app that you already use for sending text messages and making phone calls.
AirDroid Lets You Manage Your Android on Your PC
AirDroid allows you to "wirelessly manage your Android from your favorite browser." You don't even need to install any software on the PC.
Maximize Your Data Plan and Battery with Connection Planner for Android
Connection Planner is an app that lets you plan your connections. This includes Wi-Fi, mobile data (3G/4G) , Bluetooth and GPS.
X-plore Dual Pane File Manager for Google Android
You may already have a file manager on your Android device, but X-plore File Manager by Lonely Cat Games is likely much more robust.
Catch Notes for Android Helps You Captures Your Ideas
One of the very many notepad apps available on the Google Android platform is Catch Notes, which can synchronize with Catch.com account
Extend Your Smartphone Battery with JuiceDefender for Android
JuiceDefender does work as an effective power manager app specifically designed to extend the battery life of your Android device.
Auto Memory Manager: The Smart Task Killer for Android
With Auto Memory Manager, this process is automated. When the available memory falls behind defined thresholds, it will start closing apps.