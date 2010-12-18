Emily's articles
DesignFestival: Know the (iOS) Rules Before You Break Them
By Emily Smith,
In this article, let's look at some of the common deviations and the iOS outlaws who boldly make them (and some with success!).
The Fold Exists but Does it Matter?
Creating Meaningful Site Search by Challenging Assumptions
DesignFestival: Creating a Marketing Strategy for Your UX Skills
This is the introduction of article DesignFestival: Creating a Marketing Strategy for Your UX Skills, by the author Emily Smith.
Creating a Marketing Strategy for Your UX Skills
Presentations that Don’t Put People to Sleep
User Interviews and Tests with Site Visitors
3 Usability Testing Habits to Make
Planning an iPhone App: Where to Start
Web Persuasion — Power and Responsibility
An Introduction to Card Sorting
Web Forms that Don’t Make People Angry
Preventing a Bloated Homepage
Creating Comfortable Usability Tests
The Sophistication of Simplicity
In this article, Emily Smith will discuss some ways the complexity of content intersects with the elegance of an interface.
Over-Designing the Web
Speak Their Language: Presenting Wireframes to Designers
Using Fidelity and Form in Wireframes
Speaking Their Language: Presenting IA to Developers
What Role Does Copy Play in Your Wireframes?
4 Ways to Improve Your Mobile Metaphors
3 Obstacles when Presenting Wireframes
In this article you'll learn a few obstacles that you need to keep an eye out for when you're getting ready for you next presentation.
Avoiding Web Habits in Your iPhone Apps
9 Tips for a Successful Discovery Process
Protect Usability Tests from Yourself
In this article, you'll learn a few tips to protect usability tests from yourself.
How Collaboration Improves Information Architecture
The Lonely Information Architect
