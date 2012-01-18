Maurice Cherry is a web entrepreneur, freelance technology journalist, and technology consultant for non-profit organizations and politicians. He is best known as the creator of the Black Weblog Awards, the world’s premier event for showcasing bloggers, podcasters, and video bloggers of the African diaspora. Maurice is also Creative Principal at 3eighteen media and an adjunct professor with DeVry University. Maurice is an honors graduate of Morehouse College, and currently lives in Atlanta, GA.
Maurice's articles
Securely Store Passwords and Other Sensitive Data with Pocket for Android
Learn Basic Programming While Playing with Cargo-Bot for iOS
Do you know you can learn basic programming languages while playing? Cargo-Bot is an interesting variation on this theme because it’s a game disguised as a way to teach programming.
Make The Most of Your Time Offline: Do it all with Pocket
Make VoIP Calls + Video Chats with FriendCaller for Android
Topple Towers of Letters in SpellTower for iOS
Fine-Tune Your Photos with AfterFocus
Create Fluid, Gorgeous Sketches with Paper
Paper (by FiftyThree) stands out as one of the simplest and most beautiful ways to create sketches and drawings.
Revamp and Manage Your Android Homescreen with LauncherPro
LauncherPro is one of several launchers available in the Google Play Store that can change the look and functionality of your homescreens and app drawer.
Is Google Play Ready for Prime Time?
Enhance Your Photos with Camera ZOOM FX for Android
Camera ZOOM FX is just one of several photography apps for the Android operating system, but it does a lot more than just add filters to photos.
Snap, Edit, and Share Photos with Instagram for Android
Create Sketches and Compete With Your Friends in Draw Something
Improve Your Productivity with iTomato
In this article, you will learn how to use iTomato, and how to improve productivity using iTomato.
Hands-On with Grand Theft Auto III: 10 Year Anniversary Edition
Set Alarms and Much More with Wake Smarter
Create a Simple, Private, Curated Social Network with Path
Listen to Handcrafted Mixtapes with 8tracks
