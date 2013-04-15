How to Redesign Unsplash Using Styled Components
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces Styled Components, a JS-based means of adding styles to your React project, and then shows how to use them in practice by imitating the Unsplash interface.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What can you do to become a PHP professional faster? This article provides some helpful hints on leaving those beginner waters behind
By Timothy Boronczyk,
By David Shirey,
By Lukas White,
By David Shirey,
The term “technical debt” describes the effects of maintaining rushed code and compares the technical things we do with the financial concept of debt.
By Lukas White,
By Lukas White,
Facebook's real-time updates let us monitor when certain information changes about our users, and subscribing to updates helps ensure data stays current.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
cURL is a great way to make remote requests, and the PHP extension offers the same functionality as the console utility.
By Ignatius Teo,
A graph is a model of the relationships between key/value pairs. They have a number of applications, such as traffic routing and social network analysis.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There's a wide offering of PHP frameworks and they all claim to be special. But Phalcon really is quite different compared to the others. Find out why.
By Ignatius Teo,
Heaps are specialized tree-like structures which satisfy the heap property – the node value of any parent is always ordered with respect to its child nodes.
By Lorna Jane Mitchell,
This article pushes the boundary of your understanding and shows you some interesting tricks and potential pitfalls of PHP's object model.
By David Shirey,
Here's an introductory look at how to get started with PHP's mbstring extension for working with multibyte strings, like UTF-8 encoded strings.
By David Shirey,
Continuous Deployment requires commitment, exhaustive test scripts, and sophisticated automation software, but helps you to be responsive to user demands.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
See hows easy it is to implement the SessionHandlerInterface interface to override PHP's default behavior and store session information in a Redis database.
By Ignatius Teo,
Learn what a tree data structure is, how nodes are inserted, and how to recursively walk the tree structure in depth-order.
By J Armando Jeronymo,
Monte Carlo simulations can easily be written in PHP. The approach repeatedly runs a simulation many times over to calculate the most likely outcome.
By Ignatius Teo,
Learn about two important data structures which have their conceptual origins in everyday usage: stack and queue.
By Ashish Trivedi,
See how some of the basic data modeling concepts apply in the realm of NoSQL.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Design patterns standardize common solutions for the problems we face in developing complex software. One such problem is managing a complex series of actions in a workflow. The Facade pattern helps hide the complexity to expose a clean, neat API. See exactly what Facade is and how help us write good code.
By Hari K T,
See how to use Aura.Web to build controllers in your MVC-powered application, and how to gather HTTP headers and integrate a rendering strategy.
By Vito Tardia,
Apple's Passbook is a very interesting piece of technology that involves a lot of well-known and loved tools like JSON and RESTful APIs. See how to build a sample web app that creates and distributes passes. Though the example presented isn't a full-featured product, it can serve as a nice base to build on for more serious real world uses.
By Sean Hudgston,
SSL is the most secure way to send authentication data over the Internet. But if SSL is not available, you can turn to HTTP's Digest Access Authentication.
By Ashish Trivedi,
In this part, we’ll take a look at a few more small but important concepts, like indexing on sub-documents and embedded fields, covered queries, and index direction. Have fun!
By Daniel Gafitescu,
It’s always good to explore new things. In the world of PHP frameworks, for one author it meant goodbye CodeIgniter, hello Laravel.
By Ashish Trivedi,
Indexes can be a difficult to understand, this two-part series will take a closer look at them. We'll talk about different kinds of indexes in this article.
By Alex Fraundorf,
Your e-commerce store is almost finished; now to work out shipping. Build a plugin-based library for different shippers to access arbitrary services.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Learn what information is needed in your composer.json file and how to list your library on Packagist so others can easily find it.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Reuse templates and features in multiple places throughout your PHP code by extending Twig templates by using template inheritance, functions, and filters.