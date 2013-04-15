Digital Tickets with PHP and Apple Passbook

PHP By Vito Tardia, May 29, 2013

Apple's Passbook is a very interesting piece of technology that involves a lot of well-known and loved tools like JSON and RESTful APIs. See how to build a sample web app that creates and distributes passes. Though the example presented isn't a full-featured product, it can serve as a nice base to build on for more serious real world uses.