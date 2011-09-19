J Armando Jeronymo
Armando Jeronymo has a B.Sc. in Electronics Engineering from Rio de Janeiro's Ursuline University and a US Associate degree in Risk Management. He started coding in a TI-59 calculator in the early 80's. He then learned and forgot Sinclair Basic, Fortran, Algol and MS Basic. For ten years he did not write code but worked with insurance and reinsurance in his native Brazil and London. Then he went back to programming to find out everything was different. He began by getting to know HTML to create some material on aviation instruction. He then learned Delphi's Pascal in order to create some financial applications. He began experimenting with server-side languages about the turn of the Century, first with ASP but soon moving to PHP. He wrote his first MySQL web application in about 2004. He switched to Linux in 2005 (Ubuntu 5.10 to be more exact) and has been developing LAMP systems since then. He is a Private Pilot and, whenever possible, a FlightGear flyer. He loves classical music and jazz (including Bossa Nova) and old movies. Besides computing he is professionally interested in business management and a follower of Peter Drucker's teaching. Married and father of a girl he is also an active member of his Rotary Club.
J Armando's articles
Running Monte Carlo Simulations in PHP
Monte Carlo simulations can easily be written in PHP. The approach repeatedly runs a simulation many times over to calculate the most likely outcome.
Automate PSR Compliance through Jenkins
Collaborative work requires an agreement on common rules. Learn how you can enforce compliance with the PSR Coding Standards automatically.
Continuous Integration with Jenkins, Part 2
Continuous Integration with Jenkins, Part 1
pChart Revisited with Google Analytics
This article is about pChart, a PHP library that creates eye-catching anti-aliased charts.
How I Chose My Programming Editor
PHPMaster: Charting with pChart
Created and maintained by Jean-Damien Pogolotti, a systems engineer based in Toulouse, France, pChart is a library that creates anti-aliased charts and graphs using PHP.
PHPMaster: Array Handling Functions
Array Handling Functions
PHP offers over 70 array-related functions and it's important to develop a familiarity with them. Learn some of the ones you'll use most.
PHPMaster: Introduction to PHP Arrays
Introduction to PHP Arrays
Arrays are a way to organize data in a table-like manner and a very important and versatile data structure. Learn the basics of using them.