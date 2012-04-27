David Shirey
Dave Shirey is owner of Shirey Consulting Services which provides business and technical project management, EDI set up and support, and various technical services for the mainframe, midrange, and desktop worlds. In addition to PHP Master, he also writes frequently for MC Press and Pro Developer (formerly System iNews). In his free time, he tends to worry vaguely about the future and wonder obsessively how different his life might have been if he had just finished working on that first novel when he got out of college.
Continuous Deployment Revisited
Technical Debt
The term “technical debt” describes the effects of maintaining rushed code and compares the technical things we do with the financial concept of debt.
Working with Multibyte Strings
Here's an introductory look at how to get started with PHP's mbstring extension for working with multibyte strings, like UTF-8 encoded strings.
What’s Continuous Deployment?
Continuous Deployment requires commitment, exhaustive test scripts, and sophisticated automation software, but helps you to be responsive to user demands.
An Introduction to Ctype Functions
Take a look at the the Ctype functions used to verify whether the characters in a string are of the correct type; what checks exist, and how they're used.
Scrum – An Agile Project’s Best Friend
Following a previous project management article, this article looks more closely at Scrum, hopefully enticing you to start using it to manage your projects.
PHP Project Management
What can you do as a technical project manager to minimize your chances of adding "leader of a failed project" to your resume?
PCI Compliance and the PHP Developer
This article dispels some persistent myths about PCI, takes a 20,000-foot look at what PCI compliance encompasses, and what it means to the PHP developer.
PHP and the i, Part 3
Business screens are different from the pages we're used to developing for a blog or website. Form organization and efficient data entry are important.
PHP and the i, Part 2
The i is a very wonderful machine and there are lot of opportunities for brave PHP programmers who venture into this realm.
PHP and the i, Part 1
In this series I want to talk to you about PHP – and the IBM I. That’s right, the IBM i, formerly known as System i and before that as the AS/400.
5 More PHP Security Vulnerabilities
Security vulnerabilities can seriously affect your PHP web application. This article presents five things that are security related to watch out for.
Top 10 PHP Security Vulnerabilities
Security is not a list of things you do; security is a way of thinking. This article outlines some of the top PHP security issues that developers face.
Better Understanding PHP’s Garbage Collection
Understanding how PHP manages its memory resources is crucial if you're writing high-load or long-running scripts.
REST – Can You do More than Spell It? Part 3
This is the last part of series: PHP Master | REST - Can You do More than Spell It?. This article presented a very simple outline of how to do an HTTP connection from your PHP scripts.
REST – Can You do More than Spell It? Part 1
This series introduces you to REST, a set of principles that define how a server and client can communicate with each other in a straightforward manner.