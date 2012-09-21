Alex's interest in programming began at about age 9 when he started entering hundreds of lines of BASIC into his family's Radio Shack Color Computer 2 only to see it crash because it used up the available 16K of memory! Fast-forward to 2003 when he stumbled upon Kevin Yank's Build Your Own Database Driven Website using PHP & MySQL. Ever since then, Alex has been hooked on PHP and SitePoint's books. When he isn't busy coding, he can be found spending time with his wife, Angie, and their son, Daniel.