Hari K T is a Freelance LAMP developer/consultant, open-source contributor auraphp and speaker.
Hari's articles
Aura.Web: Aura’s Page Controller for MVC
By Hari K T,
See how to use Aura.Web to build controllers in your MVC-powered application, and how to gather HTTP headers and integrate a rendering strategy.
Symfony Translation: Internationalization Made Easy
By Hari K T,
The Symfony Translation component can help you easily make internationalized sites. Learn how with some sample code and a discussion of its API.
Web Routing in PHP with Aura.Router
By Hari K T,
In this article, You will learn about some of the basic and advanced features of using Aura.Router for web routing. Have fun!
PSR-1 and PSR-2 to be Approved as Standards
By Hari K T,
Autoloading in PHP and the PSR-0 Standard
By Hari K T,
PHPMaster: Integrating with Facebook
By Hari K T,
Integrating with Facebook Graph API
By Hari K T,
In this article, You’ll learn about the Facebook Graph API and create a Facebook application capable of updating your status message and uploading photos.