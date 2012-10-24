Say Hello to Boris: A Better REPL for PHP
By Shameer C,
PHP has a REPL, although it has some limitations. Boris, a tiny PHP REPL library addresses those issues for a better REPL experience.
By SitePoint Team,
Learn how to use The Drupal CMS' many useful hooks and powerful API to create a completely new node type which will appear in Drupal's content section.
By Michael Bodnarchuk,
Just as we need a proper architecture for our application, we need to design a proper architecture for our testing platform. This is easy with Codeception.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
The Adapter pattern is a design pattern which is commonly used to manage changes in development; see how to use it to minimize the impact of changes.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Opauth is an open source library created to standardize the authentication process among various open authentication service providers.
By David Shirey,
This article dispels some persistent myths about PCI, takes a 20,000-foot look at what PCI compliance encompasses, and what it means to the PHP developer.
By Vito Tardia,
The ePub format is a publishing standard built on top of XHTML. Since PHP is well suited for working with HTML and friends, why not use it to build ebooks?
By Remi Woler,
A wiser coder would say: “When I commit my code, only God, the unit tests and I know what it does. After a while, only God and the unit tests know.”
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Middleware is an eloquent solution for implementing various aspects of your Slim app. See how Slim middleware works and how you can implement your own.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
The popular open source library Faker provides us with the ability to generate different data suitable for a wide range of scenarios.
By Patrick Mulvey,
Learn how the PSR-3 logger interface allows us to write reusable code that isn't dependent on any particular logging implementation.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to use Pimple, a light weight container library, to keep code that takes advantage of dependency injection more maintainable.
By Matthew Setter,
Here's some of the advanced Git topics that you may or may not come across as a part of your normal development workflow.
By Jamie Munro,
See how easy it is to leverage both PSR-3 and log4php to bring standardized logging to your PHP applications.
By Jamie Munro,
In today's world with so many third-party integrations and content-sharing, it's important to understand and make use of protocols like SCP and SFTP.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
The Laravel developers have been hard at work contributing some major improvements to the framework, so check out what's new!
By Jamie Munro,
You can do cool things with your own OAuth server. See what it takes to create a three-legged OAuth server using the oauth-php library.
By Martin Psinas,
See you how to create text-based watermarks on your images using Imagick and PHP.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Apart from the name, Zend Framework 2 is really a new project compared to the older version. Here's a brief overview of what's new in in ZF2.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
In this part, SitePoint Sponsors explains how Fuel CMS modules work and create a basic guestbook module to demonstrate.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
If your app depends on Ajax, it can be difficult to maintain both JavaScript and PHP templates without duplication. Share them using Mustache!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There are alternatives to heavy hitter CMS platforms if you want something more lightweight or flexible. Check out Fuel CMS.
By Thomas Punt,
Triggers in MySQL can promote less PHP having to be used by automatically handling database actions when needed to.
By Vito Tardia,
Easily integrate Mozilla Persona, a new, future-ready distributed authentication system, even before it's supported natively by browsers and mail providers.
By Remi Woler,
Most code today depends on some framework. How dependent is your code? Learn why and how to decouple your code from your underlying framework today.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
See how refactoring your code to adhere to the the Single Responsibility Principle can help you write more robust, less fragile software.
By Hari K T,
The Symfony Translation component can help you easily make internationalized sites. Learn how with some sample code and a discussion of its API.
By Vito Tardia,
See best practices for developing a well-structured application with CakePHP and then deploy it instantly to the cloud with AppFog.
By Abdullah Abouzekry,
Code refactoring is about re-thinking everything in your code for the sake of making it better. See how to make code more efficient in this part of the series.
By Abdullah Abouzekry,
This is the part 3 of article Practical Code Refactoring. Code refactoring is about re-thinking everything in your code for the sake of making it better.