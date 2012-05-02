Daniel Gafitescu is a senior PHP developer working for Pentalog in Iasi, Romania. He loves new web development technologies, and enjoys watching movies and games from English Premiership, playing soccer with friends, and most of all spending time with his newborn son and his lovely wife.
Daniel's articles
Goodbye CodeIgniter, Hello Laravel
PHP
By Daniel Gafitescu,
It’s always good to explore new things. In the world of PHP frameworks, for one author it meant goodbye CodeIgniter, hello Laravel.
Using the PHP Last.fm API
PHP
By Daniel Gafitescu,
Make your artist site more social using Last.fm and the PHP Last FM API. Query the API to get information about bands, songs, events, and more.
An Introduction to Redis in PHP using Predis
PHP
By Daniel Gafitescu,