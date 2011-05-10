Creating Web Services with PHP and SOAP, Part 1
By Stephen Thorpe,
SOAP allows you to build interoperable software and allows others to take advantage of your software over a network.
By Stephen Thorpe,
SOAP allows you to build interoperable software and allows others to take advantage of your software over a network.
By Steven O'Brien,
By Shameer C,
By Steven O'Brien,
By Martin Psinas,
In this article, Martin Psinas will show you how this feature can be used to create a simple upload progress bar without any external libraries or browser dependencies.
By Steven O'Brien,
By Alex Stetsenko,
By Matthew Setter,
By Martin Psinas,
In this topic, Martin Psinas will explain what you need to know to get started using different kind of events. We'll also talk about how you might use MySQL events using scheduled blog posts as a practical example
By Dustin Runnells,
This is Part 2 of the two-part series and picks up right where we left off in Part 1 with your returned Access Credentials. Enjoy the rest of the series!
By Dustin Runnells,
Understand how OAuth works by connecting a PHP application to the Twitter API using only a few built-in functions to post a tweet.
By Ahmed Shreef,
If you want to provide your users with printable versions of documents, you'll want to generate them as PDF. See how to use Zend_Pdf.
By Xavier Shay,