Sean Hudgston
Sean Hudgston is well-balanced fellow who lives and works as a software engineer in Syracuse, NY. Sean has a degree in Computer Science, and when not doing things related to that, he enjoys brewing beer, making coffee, growing hops, cooking, disc golf, mowing his lawn, and playing guitar or bass as the situation may warrant.
Sean's articles
Understanding HTTP Digest Access Authentication
SSL is the most secure way to send authentication data over the Internet. But if SSL is not available, you can turn to HTTP's Digest Access Authentication.
Message Brokering with RabbitMQ
Working with Dates and Times in PHP and MySQL
PHPMaster: Introduction to Git, Part 2
This part will move on from that to cover some slightly more advanced topics: reverting changes, creating branches, and merging changes from one branch into another.
Introduction to Git, Part 2
PHPMaster: Introduction to Git, Part 1
Introduction to Git, Part 1
