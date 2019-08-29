Akshay's articles
Learn End-to-end Testing with Puppeteer
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces four types of app testing, and shows how to use Puppeteer to perform end-to-end testing on an application.
Building a Habit Tracker with Prisma 2, Chakra UI, and React
By Akshay Kadam,
Build a complete app using Chakra UI to create alerts, modals, and spinners, and React Hooks Form, Prisma for the back end, and Lift for DB migrations.
Getting Started with Puppeteer
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam shows how to use Puppeteer to take website screenshots, to create a PDF of any website, and to programmatically sign in to Facebook.
How to Build a Tic Tac Toe Game with Svelte
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam shows how to build a complete Tic Tac Toe game using Svelte, a radical new compiler that can be used to create blazing-fast web apps.
Cloning Tinder Using React Native Elements and Expo
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces React Native Elements, a UI framework that makes styling React Native apps super easy.
State Management in React Native
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam explores the core concepts of setting state in React Native, covering what state actually is, the setState() method, the Context API and React Hooks.
How to Redesign Unsplash Using Styled Components
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces Styled Components, a JS-based means of adding styles to your React project, and then shows how to use them in practice by imitating the Unsplash interface.