Jennifer Farley is a designer, illustrator and design instructor based in Ireland. She writes about design and illustration on her blog at Laughing Lion Design.
Jennifer's articles
Logo Design 101: Six Tips For Creating Iconic Logos
Three CSS Typography Tools For Web Designers
The Greatest Love Logo Of Them All: I♥NY
Logo Design Trends: The Rainbow
HTML 5 Has A Logo!
Sketch-style Fonts
Great Art Via Google
Starbucks Logo Evolution
The Art Of The Single Page Web Site
Using Cubism in Logo Design
How To Mimic The Lensbaby Look In Photoshop
Wordmark.it Helps You Pick Your Fonts
Behance Typographers Give it Away
Logo Design 101: What Is a Logo?
Oscar Winning Websites?
Get Rid of Those Pesky Edge Halos in Photoshop
Use Contrasting Fonts for Maximum Impact
10 Free Sans Serif Fonts
Easily Remove White Or Black Backgrounds with Blending Sliders in Photoshop
Learn how to Remove White Or Black Backgrounds in Photoshop can be done in many ways. Here's how to do it using blending sliders.
Conqueror Paper Fonts, Free!
Symbol-only Logo Basics
David Airey’s Tips for Logo Design
FWA Site Of The Year 2010: Judges Choice & Peoples Choice
How to Make Your Typefaces Play Nicely Together
W Magazine Logo: a Closer Look
Forget Comic Sans: Use these Fonts Instead
Eight More Alternatives To Comic Sans
Creating Typographic Logos
Web-Safe Color Palette – Is It Still Relevant?
A Handy Resource for 1140px Designers
