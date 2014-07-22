theme development

Internationalization for Your WordPress Theme
By Abbas Suterwala,
Are you creating a WordPress theme that you'd like to appeal to the widest possible audience? Learn how to add internationalization to your WordPress theme!
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine will cover what the responsive view in the Theme Customiser is, why it's useful and, finally, how to use it as a developer.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this tutorial, Maria Antonietta Perna covers how to build a WordPress theme super-fast, using the Beans Theme Framework.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enqueue your plugin and theme scripts, and the best way to avoid loading them inside every page on your website.
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, Wern Ancheta shows you how to work with Sage to modernize your process when developing WordPress themes.
By David Attard,
The premium WordPress theme market is alive and kicking. David Attard discusses how you can use ready-made WordPress themes to your advantage.
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces the doingitwrong theme to show you what it takes to have your theme ready for the WordPress.org repository.
By Ezekiel Gabrielse,
In this article we introduce Theme Juice, a command line utility for modern WordPress development that will help you leave your old MAMP workflow behind.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Having previously covering the basics, in this article Jérémy looks at the WordPress Categories API and how we use it to retrieve and display category data.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this article, Maria Antonietta Perna shows you how to quickly and easily integrate the Kirki WordPress Customizer Toolkit into your own WordPress themes.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how you can easily create a WordPress theme settings page using the Settings API, using a real-world, practical example.
By James George,
Genesis is an incredibly popular WordPress theme framework. In this article we show you how easy it is to create your own Genesis child theme from scratch.
By James George,
Reverie is a WordPress starter theme based on ZURB's Foundation framework. This article explains why Reverie is a great choice for custom theme development.
By James George,
This article serves as an introduction to using ZURB Foundation for WordPress theme development, covering the more popular starter themes and frameworks.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we show you what theme customization is from a user's perspective. We also walk you through using the WordPress Theme Customization API.
By Tahir Taous,
This article explores the basics of the WordPress template hierarchy, which determines the order your template files are loaded within your WordPress theme.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we explore some of the more advanced options for OptionTree that you can include in your WordPress theme with just a few clicks.
By Chris Burgess,
This article covers modern.IE and how it can assist you in your WordPress theme development.