6 Free WordPress Plugins to Help Boost Your Site’s Revenue

Raise your hand if you hate free stuff.

Raise your hand if you hate making more money.

If your hands are still firmly planted on your keyboard or smartphone, continue reading, because I’m about to introduce you to 6 completely free WordPress plugins that will boost your WordPress site’s revenue.

What Do I Mean by ‘Boost Revenue’?

To answer that, let’s look at your website’s sales equation.

Traffic x Conversion Rate = Revenue

If you remember any of your high school algebra, you’ll see that an increase in either of these values:

Traffic

Conversion Rate … will directly increase revenue.

Well, it’s that simple. Each of these plugins boosts your revenue by increasing either your traffic or your conversion rate.

One of the best ways to increase your traffic is through social media. Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and LinkedIn host hundreds of millions of users that can be channeled to your site.

The most effective way to reach these users isn’t through direct promotion, but rather, through compelling your existing audience to promote your site for you on their own social profiles.

But how do you do that?

The first step is to create content people want to share. The second step is to make sharing that content ridiculously easy.

This is where SumoMe’s Share app comes into play. Unlike most share bars, this one hangs out at the bottom of your screen on mobile, giving readers the option to share at any moment.

With the constant sharing option (and reminder) this plugin will give you an instant boost in mobile social shares, which means more traffic to your website.

In addition to social platforms, organic search is an ideal channel for website traffic.

If you can rank well for the right search terms, Google will send you a continuous stream of free traffic. Unlike social content or paid advertising, organic search traffic tends to be relatively consistent, allowing you to yield long-term, aggregating returns on your investment.

While there are many keys to search engine optimization (SEO), the first step is optimizing your website itself. This includes steps like optimizing your meta descriptions and making your site easy for search bots to index.

The WordPress SEO plugin by Yoast helps you do all of this and more, with a simple, easy-to-use interface that takes care of the more technical end for you.

Simply install the plugin, input your page and post keywords/keyphrases and meta descriptions, and you’re pretty much good to go.

Hosting uptime is incredibly important to your business, and while there are some great WordPress hosting providers out there, you should always be monitoring your hosting performance to ensure adequate uptime.

The WP Really Simple Health plugin allows you to do just that. This very simple plugin tracks and displays server uptime, memory utilization, and CPU load.

Many hosting providers are able to promise 99.9% uptime by discounting scheduled maintenance in their ToS. This means your site could be down for 3 hours every week without you even knowing about it, provided you didn’t read the fine print.

By monitoring your uptime with this lightweight plugin, you can make sure you know exactly how your site is performing.

Please note that this plugin hasn’t been updated in a while, so keep that in mind when testing on your own site.

Collecting emails is the best way to increase your site traffic and sell products or services.

There are a number of ways to build an email list, but one method that has consistently proven itself successful is opt-in popups.

While a popup might seem spammy or annoying, it forces users to make a decision. If they have enjoyed your content, their foot is already in the door, and they will be less likely to say no to an offer of more free content.

SumoMe’s ListBuilder app let’s you quickly and easily include an opt-in popup on your website.

While there are a wide variety of premium templates, the above example is completely free. You’ll see an instant increase in your subscription rate after setting up this app.

Nowadays, it’s rare to find a new WordPress theme that isn’t mobile responsive. If there was a question, let me just go ahead and tell you right now, “DON’T build a non-responsive website.”

That said, you may find yourself with a non-responsive website you can’t afford to remodel. That’s where the WPtouch Mobile plugin comes in.

This handy plugin allows you to quickly create a simple mobile theme for your website. It’s free, and it works great for getting your content on mobile without the cost or hassle of revamping your website.

While there are some good reasons to go ahead and invest in a mobile-focused website, this free plugin is a fantastic option for when you need to make some cheap, on-the-fly adjustments.

Everyone knows referrals are worth their weight in gold. After all, people tend to trust the recommendations of their friends above and beyond the advice of random Internet strangers.

The InviteReferrals plugin helps you turn your existing customers into referral machines.

This easy-to-use plugin lets you instantly reward customers with special offers whenever they give a referral. It also features a clean, attractive design, which puts it in rare company as far as free plugins are concerned.

Summary

Implementing tools to increase your site’s revenue doesn’t need to be expensive. There is a lot of low-hanging fruit out there for those willing to find it.

Use these 6 free WordPress plugins to instantly boost your sales.

How about you? What free plugins have you used to boost sales?