React for Angular Developers
By Mark Brown,
Are you an Angular dev looking to get started with React? If so, then join Mark Brown for a guided tour of the differences and similarities between the two.
By James Hibbard,
jQuery Form Wizard is a jQuery plugin for creating form wizard or form flow without refreshing your page or webpage. We have listed 6 of them in this post.
By Ben Schwarz,
Calibre is a fully-automated tool suite for auditing & improving performance. Here's how to use it to detect the impact of running JavaScript on your site.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes looks at the observer pattern — a handy pattern to use for keeping parts of a page in sync in response to events and the data they provide.
By M. David Green,
By Brian Greig,
Brain Greig shows you how to get up and running with Headless Chrome and demonstrates how to capture screenshots of pages as you use it to navigate a site.
By Almir Bijedic,
Almir Bijedic demonstrates how to use the Polymer library to create a custom Google Maps component and embed it into a WordPress site as a handy widget.
By Oliver Williams,
Nowadays, new features are added to browsers at a rate of knots. Oliver Williams shows how polyfills let you write modern code, which will work everywhere.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Take a step along the path to library-free development & join Giulio Mainardi for look at six native DOM manipulation methods that were inspired by jQuery.
By Simon Holmes,
From architecture options to wrapping everything in an Express project, Simon Holmes looks at what you need to consider when planning a MEAN stack app.
By Graham Cox,
Adding social login to your SPA needn't be a difficult task. Graham Cox demonstrates how to easily authenticate your users via Google and Facebook.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a renewed look at why, in 2017, some users might disable JavaScript and asks if progressive enhancement is still worth the effort.
By Brandon Morelli,
Join Brandon Morelli to learn and understand the basics of callbacks in JavaScript, when they're useful and how to use them.
By Graham Cox,
Graham Cox introduces Cucumber, a framework that runs BDD-style acceptance tests, which can be understood by non-technical people involved in a project.
By Roman Lubushkin,
Creating beautiful charts from custom data sets has never been easier. With the aid of the AnyChart charting library, Roman Lubushkin shows you how.
By M. David Green,
Functional code is often touted as easier to test. M. David Green examines that claim and demonstrates how to get started testing functional JavaScript.
By Ben Edelstein,
Ben Edelstein shows how to make redux logging a breeze with LogRocket — a DVR for web apps, that records literally everything that happens on your site.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes explains the best practices for proper error handling in JavaScript, including how to deal with errors thrown by asynchronous code.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic demonstrates how to structure an Aurelia app to use a React/Redux architecture, without sacrificing the power of Aurelia's two-way binding.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi looks at event propagation in JavaScript. He examines event bubbling & capture and shows how they fit into the basic JavaScript event flow.
By Mike Cantelon,
Mike Cantelon demonstrates various strategies for testing Node applications and offers some handy tips and tricks for debugging failing tests.
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to use Auth0 (a universal identity platform) to add authentication to an API & send authenticated requests to it from an Angular app.
By Roman Lubushkin,
Roman Lubushkin introduces you AnyChart, demonstrating its powerful API and visually appealing chart types by means of 10 easy-to-follow examples.
By Albert Senghor,
Albert Senghor shows how to make a sticky navigation menu, similar to the one you find on Medium, that drops back into view as your scroll up the page.
By James Hibbard,
JavaScript is well suited to desktop scripting tasks. James Hibbard looks at how you can leverage JavaScript's power to write your own shell scripts.
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen looks at testdouble.js (a new mocking library with a streamlined API) and puts it head-to-head with Sinon.js, the JS test double incumbent.
By Steve Kinney,
Steve Kinney introduces some tips & tricks for debugging Electron applications and shows how you can use Visual Code to set breakpoints in the main process.
By James Kolce,
James Kolce shows you how to use Caporal.js — a framework for building command line apps with Node.js — to create your own project scaffolding generator.
By Tania Rascia,
Get a solid understanding of the language from first principles, as Tania Rascia explains the basics of JavaScript operators, conditionals and functions.
By James Hibbard,
A recent report indicated that outdated JavaScript dependencies on the web could pose a bigger problem than previously thought. James Hibbard takes a look.