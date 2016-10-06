Almir is an all-rounder when it comes to web - he tried his luck in everything; from setting up an Ubuntu web server, through .NET WWF services all the way to the front-end where Javascript grabbed his full attention lately. When not working on the Web, Almir is exploring the IoT world, and loving it. Otherwise - it's cooking, movies, and the occasional biscuit.
How to Use SSL/TLS with Node.js
Almir and Florian show how to implement SSL/TLS in Node.js applications, either for accessing HTTPS resources or for providing resources with encryption.
Using Polymer in WordPress: Build a Custom Google Maps Component
Almir Bijedic demonstrates how to use the Polymer library to create a custom Google Maps component and embed it into a WordPress site as a handy widget.
Make a Skype Bot with Electron & the Microsoft Bot Framework
Almir Bijedic builds a chatbot to hold daily scrum meetings via Skype. Learn to use Microsoft Bot Framework and Node to connect to multiple chat networks.
Quick Tip: How to Style Google Custom Search Manually
Learn to style Google Custom Search (CSE) and the search results for your site with JavaScript. Almir Bijedic shows you how to do it the right way.