By Craig Buckler

Should Users be Permitted to Disable JavaScript?

By Craig Buckler

Get off my lawn! Should Users be Permitted to Disable JavaScript in 2017?

I last raised this question back in 2013 when Mozilla decided to remove the “disable JavaScript” setting from the options dialog in Firefox 23. The primary reasoning:

  • Much of the modern web can break spectacularly without JavaScript.
  • It saves users from themselves. Few people know what JavaScript is and even fewer need to disable it.
  • Those that do can find hidden options elsewhere should they really need it.

Disabling JavaScript remains an option for those in the know.

This popular article has been updated to address the seismic shift in the JavaScript landscape since it was originally published in 2013.

Do Users Benefit From Disabling JavaScript?

Possibly: refer to I Turned Off JavaScript for a Whole Week and It Was Glorious. Without JavaScript, a magical web appears without bloat, advertising, pop-ups, cookie warnings, scroll-jacking and many of the other dark patterns we experience today.

There are also people with perceptual problems who disable JavaScript out of necessity. Few sites consider accessibility guidelines so it remains the easiest way to reduce movement and animated effects which can induce disorientation and nausea.

Article content is normally visible, but the downside is that many web applications fail without JavaScript. Some provide a downgraded experience but it can break shops, maps, games and social networking sites. Content sites powered by modern client-side-only application frameworks may show nothing more than a blank page.

Can You Prevent Users Disabling JavaScript?

No!

It is impossible for site owners or developers to force users to download and run JavaScript. Browsers ‘pull’ files from your server; the user can stop that occurring via browser settings, proxy methods, plug-ins or a range of other interception options.

Your script can also be modified or have specific facilities disabled. Always remember that users are in control: it’s their device and connection. They choose to visit your site and can omit anything they don’t want.

Can You Support Those Without JavaScript?

Few people actively disable scripting. It’s tempting to think those users deserve everything they (don’t) get, but the reality is more problematic. JavaScript is fragile; your scripts can break for reasons including:

  • the HTTP request fails
  • the request did not complete
  • a firewall blocked the response
  • the service provider blocked or modified the script
  • a browser plugin intercepted or modified the script
  • the browser didn’t support the code or facilities you require
  • another script raises an error which stops all scripts executing

These issues are especially prevalent in the mobile world where a user could be travelling, using a less powerful device, connecting via a slow network, using flaky airport wifi, etc.

The solution continues to be Progressive Enhancement. You create the simplest HTML-only experience then enhance it with images, fonts, CSS and JavaScript when those files successfully download and execute. Your JavaScript can detect when APIs/facilities are available to:

  • avoid running code which would result in an error, or
  • load polyfills which implement identical functionality.

Users can receive a different experience. Those using the latest Chrome on a desktop may get the highest level of functionality. Those running Opera Mini on a two year-old mobile may receive a basic styled page. Importantly, everyone receives something and the site/app remains usable for everyone.

Is Progressive Enhancement Worth the Effort?

That’s a decision for you and the application you’re building.

Progressive Enhancement makes sense for content sites and online stores which need to reach the widest possible audience. When implemented well, it incurs little development overhead and can save time. You know all browsers will continue to render your site regardless of updates they receive in the past, present or future.

Simpler applications may also benefit. An app which posts messages to a social network requires little more than an HTML5 form and some back-end processing. Progressive Enhancement then improves the experience by removing the page refresh, adding styles, implementing input validation, providing a character count, handling errors, making it work offline and more.

Progressive Enhancement becomes less viable for applications with rich user interfaces such as office software, mapping, image editing and games. An HTML and CSS-only solution may be too cumbersome to be practical. That said, you should show something even if it’s just “sorry, you require JavaScript”.

JavaScript Blocking in 2017 and Beyond

The question “should users be able to disable JavaScript” has little relevance. Users will always be able to prevent JavaScript running no matter how vendors show or hide advanced settings – but few will bother.

Only Microsoft Edge makes it difficult to disable JavaScript. Perhaps that’s because JavaScript has become an integral part of Windows 10 rather than an omission in Edge? If you don’t like it, you can install any other browser or use a proxy to remove .js files.

The Blink-based browsers go further and allow users to enable or disable JavaScript on a site-by-site basis. It’s a great option although even fewer people are likely to maintain URL blacklists and whitelists.

Vendors continually seek to improve performance. Despite Google’s reliance on advertising, even Chrome will shortly receive a built-in ad-blocker. The next step: could vendors block JavaScript on sites which exhibit poor performance? It’s an easy win: they just need to provide their own JavaScript-disabling blacklists much like they do with malicious sites and ad-blocking systems.

If that happens, users won’t have to manually disable JavaScript – the browser will learn from performance metrics gathered when others visit a site. Ultimately, we may be forced to use responsible scripting techniques whether we like it or not.

How to Disable JavaScript

Here’s how to disable JavaScript in the majority of modern browsers.

Google Chrome

Chrome 59 brings a sleeker set of options and you can disable JavaScript on a site-by-site basis:

  1. Visit any site then click the “site info” icon on the left of the address bar.
  2. The menu allows you to allow or block JavaScript on that site.

You can disable it globally by clicking “Site settings” from that menu or within the main settings:

  1. Select Settings from the three-dot menu icon.
  2. Scroll to the bottom and click Advanced.
  3. Click Content Settings in the Privacy and security section.
  4. Click JavaScript.
  5. Click Allowed (recommended) to change it to Block.

You can also add URLs or regular expressions to block and allow JavaScript on specific sites.

Google Chrome Mobile (Android)

A similar process is provided on the mobile edition of Chrome:

  1. Select Settings from the three-dot menu icon.
  2. Click Site settings.
  3. Click JavaScript
  4. Click Allow sites to run JavaScript (recommended) to change it to Blocked.

Once blocked, you can add URL exceptions.

Mozilla Firefox

There is no simple option within Firefox. To disable JavaScript:

  1. Type about:config in the address bar and accept any warnings.
  2. Type javascript in the Search box.
  3. Double-click javascript.enabled to change the value to false.
  4. Close the tab and restart the browser.

Safari (Mac OS)

To disable JavaScript in Safari on Mac OS:

  1. Run the browser and click Safari in the menu at the top of the screen.
  2. Choose Preferences.
  3. Click the Security tab.
  4. Uncheck the Enable JavaScript option in the Web content section.

Safari (iOS iPhone and iPad)

To disable JavaScript on the iPhone or iPad edition of Safari:

  1. Open Settings from the home screen.
  2. Scroll down and tap Safari.
  3. Tap Advanced at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Tap the JavaScript toggle button to enable or disable.

Microsoft Edge (Windows 10)

The latest release of Windows 10 does not permit you to disable JavaScript.

Some earlier editions allowed you to change settings in the Local Group Policy Editor: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Microsoft Edge, then change Allows you to run scripts, like JavaScript to Disabled.

Microsoft Internet Explorer

JavaScript is enabled or disabled via the Internet Options dialog accessed from the Windows Control Panel or IE menu.

  1. Choose the Security tab.
  2. Click the Custom level… button.
  3. Scroll down to the Scripting section toward the bottom.
  4. Select Disable in Active scripting.
  5. Click OK then OK again.

Opera

To disable JavaScript in Opera:

  1. Choose Settings from the Opera icon menu.
  2. Either click Websites in the left-hand menu or type javascript in the Search settings box.
  3. Select Do not allow any site to run JavaScript.

Click Manage exceptions… to enter URLs or regular expressions which can be set to automatically allow or block JavaScript.

Vivaldi

Vivaldi runs the same Blink engine used by Chrome and Opera but you will not find JavaScript in the standard settings pane. To disable scripting:

  1. Visit any site then click the “site info” icon on the left of the address bar.
  2. The menu allows you to allow or block JavaScript on that site.

You can also configure JavaScript on a global basis:

  1. Select Site settings at the bottom of the “site info” menu to access the Blink settings.
  2. Select Do not allow any site to run JavaScript.

Click Manage exceptions… to enter URLs or regular expressions which can be set to automatically allow or block JavaScript.

Brave

To disable JavaScript in Brave:

  1. Click the Brave logo at the top-right.
  2. For single sites, set Block Scripts on.

For global settings:

  1. Click Edit default shield settings… in the pop-up.
  2. Switch to the Preferences tab.
  3. Set Block Scripts (will break many sites) on.

Alternative Options

Search your browser’s add-ons store – there are many extensions which can enable, disable, rewrite or modify JavaScript in different ways.

Most developer tools (except Edge?) permit you to disable JavaScript but it normally applies to the active tab and session only.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, the question “should users be able to disable JavaScript” has little relevance in 2017. Users will always be able to prevent JavaScript running no matter how vendors show or hide advanced settings – but few will bother. Whether we should cater to those users without JavaScript depends largely on the application you are building. Yet common sense dictates: the more accessible your content, the larger the audience you can attract.

But what do you think? I’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

This article was peer reviewed by Chris Perry, Lesley Lutomski and Matt Burnett. Thanks to all of SitePoint’s peer reviewers for making SitePoint content the best it can be!

Meet the author
Craig Buckler
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler

  • After seeing this item pop up on Hacker News, I jumped on the Mozilla thread and voiced my appreciation that this step is being taken by Mozilla.

    However, the vast majority of others were speaking negatively about the switch, but I feel it was mainly the fact that no warning was given that their setting was turned back on and buried in the config. When it got down to the brass tacks of usability and the progression of the web, most were not able to provide adequate retorts.

    As soon as everyone gets their settings back in order, I am sure those others will feel the same about how easily the paranoid layman could disable everything for fear the NSA is snooping on them.

    Especially when trying to work with a not-so-robust SaaS tacked on “seamlessly” to a main site, often times the only solution is to leverage the brittle (now less so) front-end languages (javascript… and, uhhhmmmm… … yea) that could be easily broken by either JS or cookies being disabled by a user who heard back in ’98 that javascript/cookies were evil.

    Disabling Javascript should only be done with complete knowledge of the consequences of doing so. This assure that only experts fiddling in the config can do this.

    Gold Star for Mozilla!

    • mpi

      “no warning was given that their setting was turned back on and buried in the config. ”

      That’s a lie , DEVS have the ability to warn their user through the NOSCRIPT tag. and give me a break , it is not like the FF config menu is deep. You want to see a deep menu ? check Eclipse’s. FF is just playing its Nanny and take users for idiots.

      • Why do you need to warn users about JavaScript being disabled? Why is your site failing without it?

        I wouldn’t say Mozilla are taking users for idiots, but most do not have a clue what JavaScript is. Why provide an option which the vast majority of people do not understand? The fact is that it’s still there — but it now will be buried in the config.

  • I like to disable javascript when I think I might be clicking on a link to a questionable website. I use the web developer toolbar because it’s super easy to access, but I see no reason to take out the option. Who cares if the user wants to disable javascript? In most cases they will just be looking at a really messed up website that doesn’t work. On the other hand, while we’d love to pretend that making a website work without javascript is cost effective, it’s not. Take a look at the statistics of who comes to your website with JS disabled and you’re likely to find that it’s like 0.01%. It’s hardly worth wasting time worrying about people that don’t have JS enabled.

    • Thanks Brian.

      The problem is that someone could either disable JavaScript without realizing or not know how to fix the issue when website start to break.

      I use the WDT too — it’s far quicker than the options dialog (although it’d be nice if it were in the main block menu rather than a sub-menu).

      With regard to progressive enhancement, it shouldn’t cost significantly more time, effort or money since it’s a development approach rather than than a two-phase build process. Admittedly, it’s not worth the effort for projects such as canvas games, photo editors etc. but content-based websites should be fine. The key point is: do it from the start. Adding PE to a pre-built JavaScript-dependent site will be far more difficult.

      • mpi

        Please that’s non sense. When javascript is off , most websites display an alert message saying that javascript is off. So dont take users for idiots. There is no reason to remove option to disable javascript in the ff menu except to shove more Javascript down users throats. Flash was bad , at least you needed a plugin to enable it and you could easily block it. Javascript is becoming the unblockable Flash and will ruin user experience. But hey devs want to show of their new skills…

      • most websites display an alert message saying that javascript is off

        Do they? I don’t and I suspect few developers remember the noscript tag. You don’t need it if you practice progressive enhancement.

        JavaScript is not — and never can be — unblockable. You will still be able to disable scripting in Firefox, but it won’t be offered up as one of the first options for everyone. And I don’t really think most JavaScript is used to “show off skills” — the vast majority is used for form validation and statistics collation (Google Analytics).

  • Nigel Wade

    With such a tiny percentage of users that visit sites without JS enabled I can’t see that this really makes a difference, though for the most part I doubt ‘muggles’ ever look at the options of their operating system never mind their browser and other applications. Accessibility would be the only reason that I imagine any one would intentionally disable javascript and if Mozilla are confident that any users who would benefit from turning off JS (epiliptics and those with learning/dexterity difficulties are often cited as examples of users who benefit from no JS) can get this option with another browser or an add-on/extension (and I’d guess that these users are probably going to get assistance with these choices anyway) then it seems like a good choice.

  • Given that most Javascript blocking happens through extensions/addons nowadays then it’s not really going to be an issue.

    Javascript is never essential. Useful? Yes, but never essential. I can interact with Sitepoint by enabling two out of the fifteen or so urls that want to load scripts in the background. I probably don’t even need to enable those two either. If I go to a site and am faced with a blank page I need a reason to enable the root domain or I’m going to close the tab. All I’m asking for is a reason.

    The number of people who have js disabled is a relatively unknown quantity because you need js enabled for Google analytics to work properly. If developers want to dismiss that group then that’s their decision, but it’s not difficult to provide a fallback in the majority of cases.

    • Mike

      There are a huge number of websites using javascript frameworks that will simply not work if you disable javascript. For those it is 100% essential.

  • The nanny state strikes again! No, I don’t think Firefox should take out controls that let people customize their viewing experience any way they want to. It’s not like they are going to hurt the webpages they visit. And if you’re a developer and don’t want to take the time to allow progressive enhancement (or more accurately at this point, progressive degrading), it doesn’t give you the right to tell everyone in the country how they have to have their browsers set.

    • Except that Mozilla isn’t the State and users can easily opt out by choosing a browser that does what they want. Users are no more required to have JS enabled than Mozilla are required to offer the option for them to disable it.

  • wyatt

    Makes sense. Javascript is ubiquitous. Don’t forget their whole Firefox OS depends on it and so do plugins. I don’t think they should even allow it from the configuration,

    I’ve many customers with disabled javascript who complain their internet doesn’t work. They don’t know why it’s there. Someone told them it’s a security risk so they just turn it off.

  • Security Nut

    JavaScript, like Java, is an open door to hackers. Except for the exploits that use Adobe Flash to steal your computer admin rights, JavaScript and Java are the biggest dangers on your system.

    How about web site developers learn to correctly lay out their web sites in pure HTML and quit using tricky scripts present menus to their users?

    A web site that requires any Javascript or worse, Java, is the sign of lazy programmers!

    • jason

      That’s like telling people not to eat for fear they’ll choke on their food.

      • that is a poor anology. people NEED food to survive but they don’t really ‘need’ JavaScript to browse the web.
        its almost like suggesting you don’t pay for a firewall or antivirus program because “life is always risky anyways.”
        maybe Firefox could comprimise by having some (in)frequent reminder that your JavaScript is turned off/ you’re missing the best of the web. Web site developers can easily tell you to turn on JS to be able to use their site, if they want to.

    • DJ

      There is absolutely no hard data to back this up. Might as well expand this to include PHP… ridiculous.

    • Angelo

      Are you actually serious?

      You: the user (looks that way to me), have access to real time fancy stuff like Facebook friends real time music, gmail, gmaps and many other fantastic applications because “us developers” did not stick to HTML only.

      This is called progress but you want everybody to stop innovating so you “feel” secure?

      Go back to your bananas cave boy!

    • You do realise that javascript isn’t simply for fudging layouts, don’t you? Interactivity is a major part of many modern websites. They’re not all flat, static pages anymore, and haven’t been for years.

  • Allen Kamp

    Security is the main reason to allow the option. If it is the fear of users accidentally disabling javascript, images, css etch and thus ruining there browsing is the problem, then provide a “reset defaults” button. That has been the meme for breakable settings for hardware and software since day dot. It would make it easier for help desks everywhere. “Have you tried turning it off and on again…have you tried the reset button?”

    What is next? Disabling view source?.

  • Miss Potts

    I disable Javascript when I’m using satellite internet. It makes loading things much faster, because latency is really high with satellite. Of course when I get back on dry land, I use regular broadband and enable Javascript again.

  • Jacques Briet

    Ridiculous. Are those people paid by Google ?

    • Yes they are — Google advertising is a significant chunk of Mozilla’s revenue. But Google do not control Mozilla. Besides, why is it ridiculous? Does your car manufacturer give you tools to open up your engine and inspect components? You can get them, but they’re not provided to everyone by default.

  • mathieu

    I agree, JavaScript is so ubiquitous that disabling it make browsing a poor experience. However, as at least one person above noted, slow networks still exist and developers seldom take this into consideration. Loading unused JavaScript onto a page because it is easy and in your template makes your site ugly for some percent of your customers. I have the same complaint for lazy coding of images, but that is another topic. Sure, let developers expect JavaScript to be enabled, but they must not forget customers on slow networks!

  • Totally with Mozilla on this one – next step: standardize JavaScript and CSS across the board. It’s very annoying to test the website on all the possible browsers because of the differences between them. They should all use the same engine.

    There is a flip side to all this – you only catch malware when you enable JS. It’s a two edged sword.

    • Step back a decade and your wish for a single engine had been granted. IE6 was the standard: do you really want to return to those days?

      HTML, CSS and JavaScript are all standards. It’s just that you don’t necessarily need any of them — a page can be created in plain text!

      • Angelo

        At least with IE6 there was basically one platform to target, nowadays try to go to Facebook and create an app to run on the facebook website (platform, framework, whatever you wanna call it).

        Good luck with users using all different browsers and operative systems, good luck with third party cookies settings that behave differently from browser to browsers, before was easy to estimate a project (yeah the technology was restrictive but there were works around).

        Back to the article, yes I believe some key features like JS should always be on, yes I believe these people working for big corporation should be cooperating to provide us with better technology that permit us to expect predictable results without having to spend days debugging like mad to only find out this browser on that OS didn’t quite worked as it should.

        If the bankers could have morning meetings every day to fix libor rates why can’t these big corporations work together for a better web?

      • “If the bankers could have morning meetings every day to fix libor rates why can’t these big corporations work together for a better web?”

        Because they don’t want to, and they don’t care about the web being better. They’re companies, remember. Fixing rates makes them money.

      • why can’t these big corporations work together for a better web?

        Great idea. We could call it something like “The World Wide Web Consortium”. Or WWWC. Or hey — what about a snappier W3C?

      • W3C? I thought we were talking about companies “working together for a better web”, not “working disparately to advance their own interests”!

      • You old cynic!

  • McCoy Pauley

    And now you have one… less… choice.

    You people really don’t get what’s going on, do you?

    • Will you enlighten us?!

    • Don’t tell me… the Mozilla corporation is really just a front for Obama’s secret plan to overthrow the Internet and control us all through the mysterious, but suspiciously named “JS Puppet Master” protocol?

  • terry

    My only problem with not being able to easily disable JavaScript is being able to disable spamy pop-ups from spamy websites. Some sites are so bad that they block you from navigating away from the page. The only recourse at that point is disabling JavaScript. This will become much more difficult now that I have to remember to navigate to about:config and find some obscure config setting and remember to set it back. Just stupid Mozilla.

    • Or use an add-on or the option in the Web Developer menu (coming in Fx24).

    • Jose Almeida

      Terry, I understand what you’re saying but really, you should be using an add-on to do this for you.

  • Interesting. Makes sense to me. This seems to be a larger trend with software makers; take certain easy-to-find-but-rarely-used power controls away from users so that users will stop blaming the software maker for user caused mistakes.

  • As to the question “should users be permitted” — it’s moot, because there’s nothing we can do to prevent it. If the config doesn’t provide it, a user script or extension can rip out the script tags.

    As to Mozilla’s decision, it won’t make any difference to anyone. It won’t stop users who understand these issues from disabling JavaScript. It won’t stop good developers from having to cater for JS-disabled users. And it won’t stop bad developers from rationalising their decision not to ;-)

  • The flip side of this decision is two-fold. First, browser makers need to bear down hard on removing any and all potential for malicious Javascript code to break through the security mechanisms in the browser and access information it shouldn’t be able to. Second, web developers need to build in some kind of fallback for people visiting their site over a slow connection, ideally with just enough function to still be usable.

  • Dick Ober

    Have any of you Firefox/Aurora users ever encountered ‘issues’ when entering data in an online form? You really have to work at it, up to and including Release 22.0. Turn off JavaScript and those ‘issues’ magically go away. Did the devs fix that yet? Because, if you Google it, this has been an ongoing issue for quite some time.

    Just sayin’.

    • It sounds like you’re using forms which have dodgy JavaScript form validation. I doubt that’s Firefox or any other browser at fault.

      • Dick Ober

        I’m using NMS FormMail Version 3.14c1 (http://nms-cgi.sourceforge.net/scripts.shtml), un-modified. Written in Perl. No JavaScript form validation on the page (unless it’s somehow built-into the NMS and I didn’t notice it). Example pages here – “http://members.caara.net/update-info/” and here: http://members.caara.net/. (Gosh, I hope it’s not an issue with NMS.)

        btw, the actual issue is, as you are typing along entering data in a field, not every character you type is actually entered – it “skips” characters. Sometimes you have to enter the same character several times before it will appear in the field. Turn JavaScript off and everything goes well.

        IE (all), Chrome, Opera, Safari, all good. Why is it only problematic in Firefox/Aurora? Why is it perfectly OK in Firefox when I disable JavaScript if I’m not using any JavaScript?

        If it IS the NMS, that’s too bad because it has some nice features, but I’m not going to continue using it if it’s the culprit here. Thanks very much for your interest.

  • pong

    Saying users should move to more sophisticated solutions like NoScript is a big mistake. In the recent Tor security breach, it turned out the Tor Project enabled javascript by default within the arcane preferences system of NoScript. For users of vulnerable TBB packages, ionly those who turned off javascript using the global switch would have been protected from the javascript attack.

    A much better solution is to make the options dialog box simplified by default, with an easy to find advanced button that allows all the under-the-hood options to be reached by interested users. The about:config system is a real hell and much more dangerous than the hitherto standard global switch.

