Graham's articles
JavaScript Decorators: What They Are and When to Use Them
By Graham Cox,
What are decorators? How do they work, and what are they useful for? Graham Cox explains all in this helpful introduction to JavaScript decorators.
Ember.js: The Perfect Framework for Web Applications
By Graham Cox,
Ember.js lets you scaffold and build complex frontend web applications quickly. Graham Cox explores this popular, batteries-included JavaScript framework.
Add Social Login via Google & Facebook to Your Single-page App
By Graham Cox,
Adding social login to your SPA needn't be a difficult task. Graham Cox demonstrates how to easily authenticate your users via Google and Facebook.
BDD in JavaScript: Getting Started with Cucumber and Gherkin
By Graham Cox,
Graham Cox introduces Cucumber, a framework that runs BDD-style acceptance tests, which can be understood by non-technical people involved in a project.
Building your Front End with Maven: Simple Resources
By Graham Cox,
Learn how to process your resource files with Maven, be it templated files, conversion of LESS/SCSS to CSS or of Markdown/Ascissdoc to HTML.
How to Run Multiple Versions of All Your Dev Tools with Jenv
By Graham Cox,
The jenv tool allows for easy management of multiple versions of Java-based tools. With jenv versions can easily be set system-wide or for single shells.