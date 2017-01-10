Azat is a Technology Fellow, Manager at Capital One, and a JavaScript/Node.js expert with several online courses on Udemy and Node University, and 12 books published on the topic, including top-sellers React Quickly (Manning, 2016), Full Stack JavaScript (Apress, 2015), Practical Node.js (Apress, 2014) and Pro Express.js (Apress, 2014). In his spare time, Azat writes about tech on Webapplog.com, speaks at conferences and contributes to open-source. Before becoming an expert in Node.js, Azat finished his Master’s in Information Systems Technology; and worked at U.S. federal government agencies, small startups and big corporations with various technologies such as Java, SQL, PHP, Ruby, etc. Azat is passionate about technology and finance, as well as new disruptive ways of educating and empowering people. Website: http://azat.co LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/azatm Professional Blog: http://webapplog.com/ Amazon Profile: https://www.amazon.com/Azat-Mardan/e/B00GM6QNI4/
