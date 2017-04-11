James's articles
How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
How to Build Runnable JavaScript Specifications
By James Kolce,
We build a command-line interface that finds JavaScript specification files, extracts and evaluates their assertions, and shows the results.
A Beginner’s Guide to Babel
By James Kolce,
James Kolce introduces Babel, a JS transpiler that allows devs to write cutting-edge code which is translated into JavaScript that runs in all browsers.
10 Languages That Compile to JavaScript
By James Kolce,
Thanks to transpilers, front-end applications are no longer limited to JavaScript. James Kolce looks at 10 different languages that compile to JavaScript.
The Anatomy of a Modern JavaScript Application
By James Kolce,
New to JavaScript, or been away for a while? Learning modern JavaScript can be overwhelming. James Kolce takes a look at the main concepts you need to know.
KeystoneJS: The Best Node.js Alternative to WordPress
By James Kolce,
KeystoneJS is a content management system and framework for Node.js. James Kolce takes a look at its main features and asks if it's a WordPress alternative.
Create Your Own Yeoman-Style Scaffolding Tool with Caporal.js
By James Kolce,
James Kolce shows you how to use Caporal.js — a framework for building command line apps with Node.js — to create your own project scaffolding generator.