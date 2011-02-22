Designing Web Code in a Native App
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft offers tips for creating web code in a native app.
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft offers tips for creating web code in a native app.
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how Vorlon.js works with the DOM explorer.
Microsoft's Martin Beeby outlines some simple ways to make your site rock on the modern web, and especially in Microsoft Edge
Spicing up your emails with Markdown is easy with Markdown Here, a simple extension for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Thunderbird, Evernote, WordPress and more.
Guilherme Müller, creator of HTML courses on SitePoint Premium, is joining us for an exclusive Q&A session on the Forums. Wednesday, 5th August at 4pm (EST)
CSS background-image properties allows us to apply one or more background image to any HTML element. In this videos I will explain how to use the property.
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.
With the possible exception of tequila, a computer can make more fasters faster than any other invention in human history.
This week's On Our Radar focuses on the latest forum discussion on image height and width, the internet of things, javascript, .net, drupal and more.
Tim Slavin explains how to code HTML email newsletters, including how to make them display well on any device, even mobile.
Luis Vieira discusses how to use local storage, part of the HTML5 Web Storage API, to improve the performance of a website.
Aurelio De Rosa covers SoundManager 2, a library that makes it easier to play audio using JavaScript. The article also offers a complete demo to play with.
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a host of Black Friday freebies, a look at what's possible in vanilla JS and accessibility in Angular.
Should we consider the real cost of using free web fonts? Are our responsive layouts really responsive when we add 500Kb of font files?
This week we hear that the web is just getting started, which is interesting since there have been some historical changes in the role of a web developer.
Since HTML has evolved quite a bit in recent years, it's good to review some tags you may have forgotten about or maybe didn't know at all. Here are 10.
The purpose of this article was not to advocate the wholesale removal or replacement of the unordered or ordered list. But consider that the often misunderstood and unused definition list does have a role that makes it a very useful tool when crafting your website.
SitePoint takes a closer look at The HTML Email Boilerplate, a new project which could help you create HTML emails which work in a variety of applications.
Should your HTML source code follow the visual layout? Does it aid development? Does it improve accessibility? Craig Buckler discusses the issue further.
Bootstrap and Foundation are two of the most popular frameworks. This article introduces some lesser-known frameworks and user interface kits.