Video: CSS Backgrounds
By Russ Weakley
HTML & CSS
The CSS
background-image property allows us to apply one or more background images to any HTML element. In this video I will explain how to use the property, including how to write URL values correctly, and how to write local and absolute paths to images.
This is one lesson from my Getting Started with CSS course on Learnable. If you enjoyed the video, check out the course. See you there!
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
