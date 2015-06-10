Lantre Barr is the Founder & CEO at Blacc Spot Media (@blaccspotmedia), a mobile and web development company based in Atlanta, Ga specializing in web real-time communications (WebRTC).
Lantre's articles
Create a Real-Time Video Chat Room with WebRTC & Twilio
By Lantre Barr,
Add video communication to your site. In this tutorial, Lantre Barr looks at how to create real-time video WebRTC applications by utilizing the Twilio API.
The Dawn of WebRTC
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.