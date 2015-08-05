Live Q&A with Guilherme Müller on HTML

Join us for a chat with an expert!

Guilherme Müller, the creator of three of our most popular HTML courses on SitePoint Premium, is joining us for an exclusive Q&A session on the SitePoint Forums on Wednesday, 5th August at 4pm (EST).

This is the perfect opportunity to hear from an HTML expert! Join us on Wednesday to chat with Guilherme live in the forums, or submit any burning questions early on the Forums or via Twitter.

Want to know more? Here’s a Q&A about the Q&A:

Q. How do I chat with Guilherme?

A. To participate in the chat, or to submit a question early on the Forum, you’ll need to log in to the SitePoint Forums (or create an account if you don’t have one yet).

Q. I’d rather not create an account for the Forums. Is there another way to participate?

A. No worries! You can view the conversation on the Forum without logging in, and tweet us any questions you’d like Guilherme to answer.

Q. My time zone isn’t EST – when is the forum happening in my time zone?

A. You can use this handy checker to find out what time the Q&A will be taking place in your area. If you’ll be sleeping during the session, don’t forget that you can submit a question in advance.

Q. I’ve got some friends who would be keen on this – can they participate?

A. Absolutely, just share this link: http://bit.ly/askguilherme! We’d love to have as many people as possible involved.