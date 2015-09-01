Martin Beeby is a Technical Evangelist for Microsoft UK. While he works across all Microsoft technologies, his particular passion is HTML5. Martin regularly speaks and blogs about all aspects of HTML5 development and implementation. He has written articles for, and been featured in, .NET Magazine, ZDNet, the Microsoft Developer Network and Windows Magazine. Martin is also the editor of the Microsoft Flash Newsletter. Follow Martin at his blog—thebeebs.co.uk and on Twitter.