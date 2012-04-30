Jonathan Hobson
Jonathan is an independent web developer, server administrator and application programmer and for nearly 20 years he has been working behind the scenes to support companies, organisations and individuals from all over the world to realise their digital ambitions. As a practitioner of many the computer languages Jonathan enjoys all things Linux, writing code, building computers, playing the XBOX, history and getting 'out and about' in the big outdoors. He thrives on new challenges, works around the clock and prides himself on being friendly, honest, reliable and ultimately, the complete professional.
Jonathan's articles
In Defence of the Definition List
The purpose of this article was not to advocate the wholesale removal or replacement of the unordered or ordered list. But consider that the often misunderstood and unused definition list does have a role that makes it a very useful tool when crafting your website.
.htaccess For All
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Using GParted to Partition a Hard Disk
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Extending the Dashboard
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Discovering a world of PPAs
In this article we will be showing how to get started on the Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin.
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Introducing MySQL Server
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Building a Firewall
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: File sharing with Samba.
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Networking tips and tricks
This article is to expose a few ‘tips and tricks’ that will serve to improve your computers connectivity and overall performance by showing you how easy it is to take control of Ubuntu 12.04.
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Desktop Essentials
This article is about Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin. Discover the hidden gems of the Ubuntu Software Centre at your leisure.
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin: Kick-start your installation
