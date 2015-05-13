Jeff Burtoft is as a technical evangelist at Microsoft. Jeff co-authored his first book entitled HTML5 Hacks (O'Reilly Media) and is a founding blogger at html5hacks.com. Jeff is a huge proponent of web standards, and loves all programming languages, as long as they are JavaScript. In his free time, he enjoys writing apps and playing video games with his kids. Read his blog or follow him on Twitter.
Jeff's articles
Designing Web Code in a Native App
JavaScript
By Jeff Burtoft,
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft offers tips for creating web code in a native app.
manifoldJS with Crosswalk, A Simpler Dev Experience for Android
JavaScript
By Jeff Burtoft,
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft explains how to use manifoldJS to build Android apps with Crosswalk.
Hosted Web Apps on Android, iOS, and Windows with manifold.JS
JavaScript
By Jeff Burtoft,
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft explains how to build hosted web apps using the new manifold.JS tool.