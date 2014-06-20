Paul's articles
JavaScript Refactoring Techniques: Specific to Generic Code
Paul Wilkins demonstrates various JavaScript refactoring techniques to make your code more generic & strike the balance between readability and reusability.
Quick Tip: Function Expressions vs Function Declarations
Paul Wilkins investigates the differences and advantages of function expressions over function declarations in JavaScript.
On Our Radar: Closures, Copyright and the Best Apps of 2014
In On Our Radar This Week, Paul gets you up to date with the most interesting conversations that are taking place on the SitePoint forums.
On Our Radar: PHP 7 Controversy and Dependency Injection
Paul Wilkins takes a look at some of the more popular discussions on our forums this week, centering on PHP 7 and dependency injection
On Our Radar This Week: Bees with Machine Guns
Paul Wilkins with On Our Radar, our weekly round-up of news, trends and other cool stuff from the world of web development.
On Our Radar This Week: Medium is Better Than Dirty Tricks
Paul Wilkins with this week's roundup of developer and tech news.
On Our Radar This Week: 2014 review and 2015 resolutions
On Our Radar: Elastic SVG and Slack bots
Paul Wilkins has this week's On Our Radar, a weekly round-up of news, trends, and other cool stuff from the world of web development.
On Our Radar This Week: Advent Calendars and Internet Addiction
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the big news stories, links and tools from the week.
On Our Radar This Week: Watch Apple, and Intuitive Animations
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the best links of the week, sharing articles about styleguides, UI, and intuitive animations.
On Our Radar This Week: as Easy as 1.0, 2.0, 3.0
Paul Wilkins delves into the biggest and most useful links of the week, including a look at the updated versions of many popular apps and frameworks.
On Our Radar This Week: Scroll Magic and Lobotomized Owls
This week Paul Wilkins shows off the best links of the week, from Google's product strategy to lobotomized owls.
On Our Radar This Week: Windows 95, Startup Help, and Automation
On this week's On Our Radar, Paul Wilkins covers the biggest web news and articles from the last seven days, including automation, Mario and CSS Shapes
On Our Radar This Week: iPhones, UX Issues, Progress Circles
Paul Wilkins delves into the best links of the week, including #bendgate, UX issues and progress circle construction.
On Our Radar: New iPhones, New Module Syntax, and CSS Inheritance
Paul Wilkins is back with the most interesting news and views from the week that was, including plenty of new gear from Apple.
On Our Radar: Walkthroughs, Black Boxes and a Sordid Legacy
Paul Wilkins is back with a summary of the best in web development news from the week that was.
On Our Radar This Week: Does JavaScript Suck?
Paul Wilkins shares the best from the web over the last week, including animation, hyperlapse and the question of whether JavaScript sucks.
On Our Radar This Week: Responsive Web Design, CSS Specificity, and SVG Knowledge
This week's round-up of news and trends in web design includes a look at RWD bloat, a guide to dealing with CSS specificity, and a massive round-up of SVG.
On Our Radar This Week: Easier Reading, Neural Networks, and Google Calls Out Bad Sites
Paul Wilkins is back with the best links of the week from the world of web design.
On Our Radar: Android’s Material, Better Design, and Refactoring
On Our Radar This Week: RebeccaPurple, Animations and More!
This week we hear that the web is just getting started, which is interesting since there have been some historical changes in the role of a web developer.