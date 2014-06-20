On Our Radar This Week: RebeccaPurple, Animations and More!

Welcome to On Our Radar, a weekly round-up of trends and themes that have come to our attention in the ever-changing world of web development.

Web Development

This week we hear that the web is just getting started, which is interesting since there have been some historical changes in the role of a web developer. We also learn that 99% of problems have been solved before.

Github have released a collection of interface icons called Octicons. We also have some tips for you to push your Git skills to the next level and, speaking of which, you can see what’s new in Git 2.0 too.

Also worthwhile:

CSS

#663399 rebeccapurple

As some of you may know from CSS Guru Eric Meyer’s recent blog posts, devastating news occurred recently, with his daughter losing her fight with cancer. The community wants to honor his loss by naming her in the CSS4 specs after her favourite colour. Eric has requested that instead of beccapurple it should be named rebeccapurple as she wanted everyone to call her Rebecca when she turned six, and she made it there. Rebecca was six years old for nearly twelve hours. Rebeccapurple is something that we can all get behind.

Sass has been on everyone’s mind this week too. We have some different Sass output styles, there are some preferred Sass mixins from Chris Coiyer, sharing JSON between Sass and JavaScript, and now that Sass is in its third revision, we have for you details on using Sass maps.

Also interesting:

JavaScript

JavaScript Cryptography is bad, but when done right JS Crypto is useful too. Others have already solved this problem (as mentioned above). There’s some good details on authentication for single page apps, as well as info on how to build a better user registration page with jQuery.

Animation has also been a focus this week, with swooop, an excellent canvas flight challenge, MotorCortex for easy web animations, Velocity for fast UI animation, and AniJS, providing a declarative library for CSS animations.

Mobile

Guidelines are good for designers to follow. Also, good details on how to do a product critique came up this week. There are some good app development resources for learning iOS design and Xcode too, and improving the hamburger button is definitely a great idea.

Also useful:

Further Reading

