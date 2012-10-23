Richard Schneeman
Ruby developer for Heroku. Climbs rocks in Austin & teaches Rails classes at the University of Texas. You can see more of Richard's work at http://schneems.com/
Richard's articles
License to SIGKILL
By Richard Schneeman,
Secret Agent Richard Schneeman walks through the signals you should be using to kill processes, along with the code to handle the signals.
How Ruby Uses Memory
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman explains how Ruby uses memory, running through various examples and methods. This information is something every Ruby dev should know.
Why is Rubygems Slow?
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman dives into what really happens when you install a Ruby gem. The post is deep and illuminating and will teach you something about gems.
Symbol GC in Ruby 2.2
By Richard Schneeman,
Unraveling String Key Performance in Ruby 2.2
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman digs out how hashes allocates string keys and how Ruby 2.2 makes this much, much better.
Anatomy of an Exploit: An In-depth Look at the Rails YAML Vulnerability
By Richard Schneeman,
Hacking mruby onto Heroku
By Richard Schneeman,
Try mruby Today
By Richard Schneeman,