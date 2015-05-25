CanCanCan: The Rails Authorization Dance

Recently, I have written an overview of some popular authentication solutions for Rails. However, in many cases, having authentication by itself is not enough – you probably need an authorization mechanism to define access rules for various users. Is there an existing solution, preferably one that isn’t very complex, but is still flexible?

Meet CanCanCan, a flexible authorization solution for Rails. This project started as CanCan authored by Ryan Bates, the creator of RailsCasts. However, a couple of years ago this project became inactive, so members of the community decided to create CanCanCan, a continuation of the initial solution.

In this article, I’ll integrate CanCanCan into a simple demo project, defining access rules, looking at possible options, and discussing how CanCanCan can reduce code duplication. After reading this post, you will have a strong understanding of CanCanCan’s basic features and be ready to utilize it in real projects.

The source code can be found on GitHub.

A working demo is available at sitepoint-cancan.herokuapp.com.

Preparing Playground

Planning and Laying the Foundation

To start hacking on CanCanCan we have to prepare a playground for our experiments first. I am going to call

my app iCan because I can (hee!):

$ rails new iCan -T

I am going to stick with Rails 4.1 but CanCanCan is compatible with Rails 3, as well.

The demo application will present users with a list of projects, both ongoing and finished. Users with different roles will have different level of access:

Guests won’t have any access to the projects. They will only see the main page of the site.

won’t have any access to the projects. They will only see the main page of the site. Users will be able to see only the ongoing projects. They won’t be able to modify or delete anything.

will be able to see only the ongoing projects. They won’t be able to modify or delete anything. Moderators will have access to all projects with the ability to edit the ongoing ones.

will have access to all projects with the ability to edit the ongoing ones. Admins will have full access.

Our task will be to introduce those roles and define proper access rules for them.

I prefer to start with Bootstrap to style the app:

Gemfile

[...] gem 'bootstrap-sass' [...]

Run

$ bundle install

Set up the root route:

config/routes.rb

[...] root to: 'pages#index' [...]

Create a controller:

pages_controller.rb

class PagesController < ApplicationController def index end end

and the view

views/pages/index.html.erb

<div class="page-header"><h1>Welcome!</h1></div>

Modify the layout to take advantage of Bootstrap’s styles:

views/layouts/application.html.erb

[...] <nav class="navbar navbar-inverse"> <div class="container"> <div class="navbar-header"> <%= link_to 'iCan', root_path, class: 'navbar-brand' %> </div> <div id="navbar"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> <div class="container"> <% flash.each do |key, value| %> <div class="alert alert-<%= key %>"> <%= value %> </div> <% end %> <%= yield %> </div> [...]

Fake Authentication

Okay, so we’ve already briefly discussed roles to be added and their access levels, but first we need to introduce some kind of authentication. CanCanCan does not really care what authentication system you use. It only requires that a current_user method returning user’s record or nil is present.

Recently, I’ve written a series of articles about authentication in Rails, so feel free to choose one of the solutions described there. For this demo, however, I will not use a real authentication to simplify things and focus on authorization only. What I will do, instead, is introduce a basic User class with a bunch of simple methods:

models/user.rb

class User ROLES = {0 => :guest, 1 => :user, 2 => :moderator, 3 => :admin} attr_reader :role def initialize(role_id = 0) @role = ROLES.has_key?(role_id.to_i) ? ROLES[role_id.to_i] : ROLES[0] end def role?(role_name) role == role_name end end

Basically, there is a dictionary with all available roles. Upon initializing, assign the user one of the roles

based on the provided ID. role? is just a conventional method that we’ll use later.

Now let’s define controller’s action to set the role:

sessions_controller.rb

class SessionsController < ApplicationController def update id = params[:id].to_i session[:id] = User::ROLES.has_key?(id) ? id : 0 flash[:success] = "Your new role #{User::ROLES[id]} was set!" redirect_to root_path end end

Set up the route:

config/routes.rb

[...] resources :sessions, only: [:update] [...]

Add the links to choose the role:

views/layouts/application.html.erb

<nav class="navbar navbar-inverse"> <div class="container"> <div class="navbar-header"> <%= link_to 'iCan', root_path, class: 'navbar-brand' %> </div> <div id="navbar"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> </ul> <ul class="nav navbar-nav pull-right"> <li class="dropdown"> <a class="dropdown-toggle" aria-expanded="false" role="button" data-toggle="dropdown" href="#"> Role <span class="caret"></span> </a> <ul class="dropdown-menu" role="menu"> <% User::ROLES.each do |k, v| %> <li> <%= link_to session_path(k), method: :patch do %> <%= v %> <% if v == current_user.role %> <small class="text-muted">(current)</small> <% end %> <% end %> </li> <% end %> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav>

I am relying on the Bootstrap’s dropdown widget here, so include it:

application.js

[...] //= require bootstrap/dropdown [...]

Also, if you are using Turbolinks, include jquery-turbolinks to bring default jQuery events back:

Gemfile

[...] gem 'jquery-turbolinks' [...]

application.js

[...] //= require jquery.turbolinks [...]

Lastly, introduce the current_user method:

application_controller.rb

[...] private def current_user User.new(session[:id]) end helper_method :current_user [...]

Great! Boot up the server and check that roles are being switched correctly.

Adding Projects

The last thing to do is to add the Project model and the corresponding controller. Each project will only have a title for now:

$ rails g model Project title:string $ rake db:migrate

Controller:

projects_controller.rb

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController def index @projects = Project.all end end

The routes:

config/routes.rb

[...] resources :projects [...]

And the view:

views/projects/index.html.erb

<div class="page-header"><h1>Projects</h1></div> <% @projects.each do |project| %> <div class="well well-sm"> <h2><%= project.title %></h2> </div> <% end %>

Let’s also utilize seeds.rb to add some demo records into the database:

db/seeds.rb

20.times {|i| Project.create!({title: "Project #{i + 1}"}) }

Run

$ rake db:seed

to populate your projects table.

Now the playground is ready and we can turn on the music and dance the CanCanCan.

Integrating CanCanCan and Defining Abilities

Drop CanCanCan into your Gemfile

Gemfile

[...] gem 'cancancan', '~> 1.10' [...]

and run

$ bundle install

Now we have to generate the ability.rb file that is going to host all our access rules:

$ rails g cancan:ability

Open up this file:

models/ability.rb

class Ability include CanCan::Ability def initialize(user) end end

All your access rules (are belong to us….sorry) should be placed into the initialize method. There are some commented out examples to help you get started.

The user argument contains your current_user . Under the hoods Ability is being instantiated in the following way:

def current_ability @current_ability ||= Ability.new(current_user) end

If, for example, you don’t want to name this method current_user or you want to use another name for the Ability class, you can simply override the current_ability method in the ApplicationController .

Another option to renaming current_user is to introduce an alias method:

alias_method :current_user, :my_own_current_user

This way current_ability does not have to be redefined. Read more here.

In our case current_user always returns a User object. In a real authentication scenario it will probably return nil if a user is not logged in. Therefore, it is a great idea to add a so called “nil guard”:

models/ability.rb

[...] def initialize(user) user ||= User.new end [...]

Now, introduce the first access rule saying that an admin has full access everywhere:

models/ability.rb

[...] def initialize(user) user ||= User.new if user.role?(:admin) can :manage, :all end end [...]

can is the method to define abilities. :manage means “perform any action” and :all means basically “on everything”.

Checking Abilities

Let’s display a link on the main page leading to the list of projects and check if the user has the proper access:

views/pages/index.html.erb

<div class="page-header"><h1>Welcome!</h1></div> <% if can? :index, Project %> <%= link_to 'Projects', projects_path, class: 'btn btn-lg btn-primary' %> <% end %>

So can? is the method to check if the current user has the permission to perform an action. :index is the actual action’s name and Project is the class to on which to perform the action. You can also provide an object instead of a class (we will see an example on this later).

There is also the cannot? method that, as you’ve probably guessed, performs the opposite check of can? . Read more here.

Unfortunately, nothing prevents the user from accessing the projects page directly (like “http://localhost:3000/projects”). Therefore, we have to enforce an authorization check inside the controller, as well. This is easy:

projects_controller.rb

[...] def index @projects = Project.all authorize! :index, @project end [...]

Go ahead and try to access this page directly as a non-admin. The app will now raise an error, but that’s not very user-friendly. We have another problem to solve: How to rescue from an “access denied” error?

Rescuing from “Access Denied” Error

Rails provides us with a nice rescue_from method that we can call from the ApplicationController :

application_controller.rb

[...] rescue_from CanCan::AccessDenied do |exception| flash[:warning] = exception.message redirect_to root_path end [...]

This way if CanCan::AccessDenied is raised in any of the child controllers, the error will be handled properly. Apart from message , an exception also responds to action (like :index ) and subject ( Project ) methods.

You can manually raise an “Access Denied” error and provide your own message, action, and subject:

raise CanCan::AccessDenied.new("You are not authorized to perform this action!", :custom_action, Project)

Give it a try! Read more about exception handling here.

Adding More Abilities

Let’s add a couple of other controller actions to create a new project and define who can do that:

projects_controller.rb

[...] def new @project = Project.new authorize! :new, @project end def create @project = Project.new(project_params) if @project.save flash[:success] = 'Project was saved!' redirect_to root_path else render 'new' end authorize! :create, @project end private def project_params params.require(:project).permit(:title) end [...]

The views:

views/projects/new.html.erb

<div class="page-header"><h1>New Project</h1></div> <%= render 'form' %>

views/projects/_form.html.erb

<%= form_for @project do |f| %> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :title %> <%= f.text_field :title, class: 'form-control' %> </div> <%= f.submit 'Post', class: 'btn btn-primary' %> <% end %>

Add a new link to the top menu:

[...] <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <% if can? :create, Project %> <li><%= link_to 'Add Project', new_project_path %></li> <% end %> </ul> [...]

As you can see, I am using :create instead of :new – if the user can create the record, they can access the “new record” page, as well.

Now add a couple more abilities:

models/ability.rb

def initialize(user) user ||= User.new if user.role?(:admin) can :manage, :all elsif user.role?(:moderator) can :create, Project can :read, Project elsif user.role?(:user) can :read, Project end end

Wait, what does this :read action mean? What about :index ? It appears, that CanCanCan introduces some action aliases by default:

alias_action :index, :show, :to => :read alias_action :new, :to => :create alias_action :edit, :to => :update

:read incorporates both :index and :show , whereas :create means being able to call :new , as well. That’s really handy and you can easily define your own aliases using the same principle:

alias_action :update, :destroy, :to => :modify

Read more here.

Lastly let’s deal with the edit , update , destroy actions:

projects_controller.rb

[...] def edit @project = Project.find(params[:id]) authorize! :edit, @project end def update @project = Project.find(params[:id]) if @project.update_attributes(project_params) flash[:success] = 'Project was updated!' redirect_to root_path else render 'edit' end authorize! :update, @project end def destroy @project = Project.find(params[:id]) if @project.destroy flash[:success] = 'Project was destroyed!' else flash[:warning] = 'Cannot destroy this project...' end redirect_to root_path authorize! :destroy, @project end [...]

The view:

edit.html.erb

<div class="page-header"><h1>Edit Project</h1></div> <%= render 'form' %>

Now, add two buttons to edit and destroy a project:

views/projects/index.html.erb

[...] <% @projects.each do |project| %> <div class="well well-sm"> <h2><%= project.title %></h2> <% if can? :update, project %> <%= link_to 'Edit', edit_project_path(project), class: 'btn btn-info' %> <% end %> <% if can? :destroy, project %> <%= link_to 'Delete', project_path(project), class: 'btn btn-danger', method: :delete, data: {confirm: 'Are you sure?'} %> <% end %> </div> <% end %>

I am passing the project object instead of a Project class – this way I can introduce more precise access rules. For example, I can add a rule saying the user can only edit a project that was added less than 2 hours ago.

On to the abilities:

models/ability.rb

if user.role?(:admin) can :manage, :all elsif user.role?(:moderator) can [:create, :read, :update], Project elsif user.role?(:user) can :read, Project end

Notice that the can method accepts an array of actions as the first argument. Actually, the second argument can also be an array:

can [:create, :read, :update], [Project, Task]

We can rewrite this line

can [:create, :read, :update], Project

in another way by excluding some permissions:

can :manage, Project cannot :destroy, Project

This means that a user can do everything with the projects, but cannot destroy them. Please notice that the order of lines is important here. If you place cannot before can , user will be able to perform any action on projects. You can read more about precedence here.

Dealing with Code Duplication

Don’t you think that calling authorize! in every controller’s action is quite tedious? Moreover, what if you forget to include it in some method. CanCanCan handles this as well! Using load_and_authorize_resource helps you remove code duplication:

projects_controller.rb

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController load_and_authorize_resource [...] end

Actually this method is composed of two method: load_resource and authorize_resource , each one being pretty self-explanatory. You can call them separately, if you like:

load_resource authorize_resource

load_resource is going to load the record and authorize_resource is going to check if the user is authorized to perform an action (that equals to the current action’s name) on that record. But how is the resource loaded for different actions?

For index , the resource (assigned to the instance variable with a name in plural form) will be set to Model.accessible_by(current_ability) . accessible_by is a cool method that loads only the records that the current user can actually access (in our case, basic users can’t view finished projects – we will introduce this scenario shortly).

, the resource (assigned to the instance variable with a name in plural form) will be set to . is a cool method that loads only the records that the current user can actually access (in our case, basic users can’t view finished projects – we will introduce this scenario shortly). For show , edit , update , and destroy , the resource will simply be loaded using the find method: Model.find(params[:id])

, , , and , the resource will simply be loaded using the method: For new and create , the resource will be initialized with new method.

and , the resource will be initialized with method. For custom (non-CRUD) actions, the resource will be loaded using find , but this behavior can be modified.

So, our controller can be simplified like this:

projects_controller.rb

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController load_and_authorize_resource [...] def update if @project.update_attributes(project_params) flash[:success] = 'Project was updated!' redirect_to root_path else render 'edit' end end def create if @project.save flash[:success] = 'Project was saved!' redirect_to root_path else render 'new' end end def destroy if @project.destroy flash[:success] = 'Project was destroyed!' else flash[:warning] = 'Cannot destroy this project...' end redirect_to root_path end end

What has changed?

I removed the authorize! method calls because authorize_resource does this job for us.

method calls because does this job for us. Second, I’ve removed the index , new , and edit actions completely, because they are handled by load_resource .

, , and actions completely, because they are handled by . Third, I’ve removed the @project = Project.find(params[:id]) line from the update and destroy actions as well as the @project = Project.new(project_params) from create , because once again load_resource takes care of this for us.

Yeah, I know what you are thinking. What about strong parameters? What about sorting and pagination? What if I want to skip loading and authorizing the resource for some actions? What if I need a custom finder? Those are great questions, let’s discuss them one by one.

Strong params. When initializing a resource, CanCanCan checks if the controller responds to the following methods:

create_params or update_params . CanCanCan is going to use one of these methods to sanitize the input depending on the current action. This is cool, because you can define different sanitization rules for create and update.

or . CanCanCan is going to use one of these methods to sanitize the input depending on the current action. This is cool, because you can define different sanitization rules for create and update. If there is no create_params or update_params method defined, CanCanCan will search for _params method – this is what we are using in our demo ( project_params ).

or method defined, CanCanCan will search for method – this is what we are using in our demo ( ). Lastly, CanCanCan will search for a method with a static name resource_params .

. You can also provide your own sanitizer method’s name to override this default behavior: load_and_authorize_resource param_method: :my_sanitizer .

. If CanCanCan was not able to find any of these methods in the controller and a custom sanitizer is not set, it will initialize the resource as normal.

Override resource loading. For example, I want projects on the index page to be sorted by creation date, descending. You can do this easily:

projects_controller.rb

[...] before_action :load_projects, only: :index load_and_authorize_resource [...] private def load_projects @projects = Project.accessible_by(current_ability).order('created_at DESC') end [...]

The idea is that load_resource will load a resource into the instance variable only if it hasn’t been set yet. As long as I’ve added the before_action to set @projects , load_resource will not do anything for the index action. It is important to place before_action before load_and_authorize_resource .

Note that inside the load_projects I am using accessible_by to load only the records that the current user has rights to access.

Skipping loading and authorizing the resource. If for some reason you want to skip those actions, just write:

load_and_authorize_resource only: :index # or load_and_authorize_resource except: :index

Custom finders. As we’ve seen, load_resource uses the find method to load the resource. This is easy to change by providing find_by option:

load_resource find_by: :title authorize_resource

CanCanCan is really flexible and you can easily override its default behavior! Full info can be found here.

Adding Conditions to Abilities

Now, let’s say every project has the ongoing boolean attribute. Users should only be able to access only ongoing projects, whereas moderators can view all projects, but update only ongoing ones.

First of all, add a new migration:

$ rails g migration add_ongoing_to_projects ongoing:boolean

Modify the migration file:

xxx_add_ongoing_to_projects.rb

[...] def change add_column :projects, :ongoing, :boolean, default: true add_index :projects, :ongoing end [...]

Apply the migration:

$ rake db:migrate

Don’t forget to update the form:

views/projects/_form.html.erb

<%= form_for @project do |f| %> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :title %> <%= f.text_field :title, class: 'form-control' %> </div> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :ongoing %> <%= f.check_box :ongoing %> </div> <%= f.submit 'Post', class: 'btn btn-primary' %> <% end %>

And modify the list of permitted attributes:

projects_controller.rb

[...] def project_params params.require(:project).permit(:title, :ongoing) end [...]

Now the abilities:

models/ability.rb

[...] if user.role?(:admin) can :manage, :all elsif user.role?(:moderator) can :create, Project can :update, Project do |project| project.ongoing? end can :read, Project elsif user.role?(:user) can :read, Project, ongoing: true end [...]

can accepts either a block or a hash of conditions to be more specific when defining rules. For the hash,

it’s important to only use table columns because those conditions will be used with the accessible_by method. Read more here.

Now, switch to the user role and open the projects page. In the console, you should see output similar to this:

SELECT "projects".* FROM "projects" WHERE "projects"."ongoing" = 't' ORDER BY created_at DESC

This means that accessible_by is working correctly – it automatically loads only the resources that the user can access using the condition provided in ability.rb. Really cool.

Enforcing Authorization

If you want to check that authorization takes place in every controller, you can add check_authorization to the ApplicationController :

application_controller.rb

class ApplicationController < ActionController::Base check_authorization [...] end

If authorization is not being performed in one of the actions, the CanCan::AuthorizationNotPerformed error will be raised. Still, we’ll want to skip this check for some controllers, as any user should be able to access the main page and switch between roles. This is easy:

pages_controller.rb

class PagesController < ApplicationController skip_authorization_check end

sessions_controller.rb

class SessionsController < ApplicationController skip_authorization_check end

skip_authorization_check also accepts the only and except options. Moreover, check_authorization accepts if and unless options to define conditions when checking authorization should or should not take place, for example:

check_authorization if: :admin_subdomain? private def admin_subdomain? request.subdomain == "admin" end

Read more here.

Conclusion

In this article we’ve discussed CanCanCan, a great authorization solution for Rails. I hope that now you are feeling confident to use it in your projects and implement more complex scenarios. I really encourage you to browse CanCanCan’s wiki, as it has really useful examples.

Thank you for reading! As always, any reader is authorized to send his feedback on this article :). See you!