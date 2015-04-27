Ruby’s Important Hook Methods
By Imran Latif
Ruby
Ruby’s philosophy is based on a strong primitive which is programmer happiness. Ruby strongly believes in programmer happiness and it has provided many different ways to make it so. Its metaprogramming capabilities allow programmers to write dynamic code at runtime. It’s threading abilities give programmers an elegant way to write multithreaded code. It’s hook methods help programmers extend behavior of programs at runtime.
The aforementioned features, along with some other cool language aspects, make Ruby one of the preferred choices for writing code. This post will explore some important hook methods in Ruby. We will discuss different aspects about hook methods, such as what they are, what are they used for, and how we can use them to solve different problems. We will also look at how popular Ruby frameworks/gems/libraries use them to provide pretty cool features.
Let’s get started.
What is a Hook Method?
Hook methods provide a way to extend behavior of programs at runtime. Imagine having the ability to get notified whenever a child class inherits from some particular parent class or handling non-callable methods on objects elegantly without allowing the compiler to raise exceptions. These are some of the use cases for hook methods, but their usage is not limited to this. Different frameworks/libraries have used different hook methods to achieve their desired functionality.
We will be discussing following hook methods in this post:
included
extended
prepended
inherited
method_missing
included
Ruby provides us a way to write modular code using
modules (called
mixins in other languages) which can be later used in other
modules/
classes. The idea behind
module is quite simple; it’s a standalone piece of code that can be used in other places.
For example, if we want to write some code which returns a static string whenever a particular method is called. Let’s call that method
name. You might want to use this same piece of code in other spots, as well. Creating a
module makes perfect sense here. Let’s create one:
module Person
def name
puts "My name is Person"
end
end
This is quite a simple module with only one method
name returning a static string. Let’s use this in our program:
class User
include Person
end
Ruby provides some different ways to use
modules. One of them is
include. What
include does is it makes methods defined in the underlying
module available on instances of a
class. In our case, methods defined in the
Person module become available as instance methods on objects of the
User class. It is as if we have written the
name method in the
User class itself, but the advantage of defining it in a
module is reusability. To call
name we need to create an instance of
User and then call
name on newly created object. For example:
User.new.name
=> My name is Person
Let’s look at the hook method based on
include.
included is a hook method provided by Ruby which gets called whenever you
include a
module in some
module or
class. Update the
Person module with following code:
module Person
def self.included(base)
puts "#{base} included #{self}"
end
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
You can see a new method
included defined as a
class method on the
Person module. This
included method will be called whenever you
includePerson in other modules or classes. This methods receives an argument which is a reference to the class including the module. Try running
User.new.name and you will see the following output:
User included Person
My name is Person
As you can see,
base is returning the including class name. Now that we have a reference to the class including
Person, we can do some metaprogramming to achieve our desired functionality. Let’s see how Devise uses the
included hook.
included in Devise
Devise is one of the most widely used authentication gems in Ruby. It is primarily written by my favorite programmer, José Valim, and now maintained by some awesome contributors. Devise gives us complete functionality from registration to login, from forgot password to recover password, etc. It lets us configure various modules using a simple syntax in a user model:
devise :database_authenticatable, :registerable, :validatable
The
devise method that we use in our
models is defined here. I have pasted the code below for your convenience:
def devise(*modules)
options = modules.extract_options!.dup
selected_modules = modules.map(&:to_sym).uniq.sort_by do |s|
Devise::ALL.index(s) || -1 # follow Devise::ALL order
end
devise_modules_hook! do
include Devise::Models::Authenticatable
selected_modules.each do |m|
mod = Devise::Models.const_get(m.to_s.classify)
if mod.const_defined?("ClassMethods")
class_mod = mod.const_get("ClassMethods")
extend class_mod
if class_mod.respond_to?(:available_configs)
available_configs = class_mod.available_configs
available_configs.each do |config|
next unless options.key?(config)
send(:"#{config}=", options.delete(config))
end
end
end
include mod
end
self.devise_modules |= selected_modules
options.each { |key, value| send(:"#{key}=", value) }
end
end
The named modules passed to the
devise method in our model will be passed to
*modules as an array.
extract_options! is called on passed modules to extract any options has that user might have passed. On line 11 there is an
each and every module is represented as
m in code block. At line 12
m is converted to a constant (class name), so a symbol like
:validatable becomes
Validatable using
m.to.classify.
classify is an ActiveSupport method, by the way.
Devise::Models.const_get(m.to_classify) gets a reference to the module and assigns it to
mod. On line 27, the module reference included using
include mod. In the
Validatable example, the module which is defined here is
included.
Validatable has the following
included hook method at:
def self.included(base)
base.extend ClassMethods
assert_validations_api!(base)
base.class_eval do
validates_presence_of :email, if: :email_required?
validates_uniqueness_of :email, allow_blank: true, if: :email_changed?
validates_format_of :email, with: email_regexp, allow_blank: true, if: :email_changed?
validates_presence_of :password, if: :password_required?
validates_confirmation_of :password, if: :password_required?
validates_length_of :password, within: password_length, allow_blank: true
end
end
The model, in this case, is
base. At line 5, there is a
class_eval block which evaluates in the context of calling class. Writing code through
class_eval is the just like writing the same code by opening the class file and pasting in the code. Devise is using
class_eval to include validations on our model.
We see validations when we try to register or login using Devise, but we didn’t write those validations. Devise provides them by taking advantage of the
included hook. Pretty neat.
extended
Ruby also allows developers to
extend a module, which is a bit different then
include. Instead of applying methods defined in
module to instances of a class,
extend applies methods to the class itself. Let’s see a quick example:
module Person
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
class User
extend Person
end
puts User.name # => My name is Person
As you can see, we have called the
name method defined in the
Person module as a class method on
User.
extend added the methods of the
Person module to the
User class.
extend can also be used to apply methods defined in a module as singleton methods on objects. Let’s see another quick example:
# We are using same Person module and User class from previous example.
u1 = User.new
u2 = User.new
u1.extend Person
puts u1.name # => My name is Person
puts u2.name # => undefined method `name' for #<User:0x007fb8aaa2ab38> (NoMethodError)
We created two instances of
User and then called
extend on
u1, passing
Person as an argument. Because of this invocation, the
name method defined in
Person module is only available on
u1 and is not available on other instances.
Just like
included, there is an associated
extended hook for
extend. It will be called when a module is
extended by another module or class. Let’s see an example:
# Modified version of Person module
module Person
def self.extended(base)
puts "#{base} extended #{self}"
end
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
class User
extend Person
end
Running this code results in
User extended Person as output.
With the introduction to
extended complete, let’s see how
ActiveRecord is using it.
extended in ActiveRecord
ActiveRecord is the a widely used ORM for Ruby and Rails. It has many cool features, which makes it the preferred ORM in most cases. Let’s dive into
ActiveRecord internals to see how
ActiveRecord gets callbacks (we are using Rails v3.2.21).
ActiveRecord is
extending
ActiveRecord::Models here.
extend ActiveModel::Callbacks
ActiveModel provides a known set of interfaces for usage in model classes. They allow for ActionPack helpers to interact with non-ActiveRecord models. In
ActiveModel::Callbacks, defined here, you will see the following code:
def self.extended(base)
base.class_eval do
include ActiveSupport::Callbacks
end
end
ActiveModel::Callbacks is calling
class_eval on
base, which is
ActiveRecord::Callbacks, and including a module
ActiveSupport::Callbacks. As we discussed previously, calling
class_eval on a class reference is the same as writing that code manually in that particular class. It is
ActiveSupport::Callbacks which is providing
ActiveRecord::Callbacks with Rails’ (in)famous callbacks.
We have discussed
extend, it’s associated hook
extended and also have seen how
ActiveRecord/
ActiveModel is using aforementioned method/hook to provide us with some ready-to-use functionality.
prepended
There is another way to use methods defined in modules called
prepend.
prepend was introduced in Ruby 2.0 and it is quite different from
include and
extend. Methods used by
include and
extend can be overridden by methods defined in the target module/class. For example, if we have defined a method
name in some module and the same method defined in the target module/class, then the method defined in our class will override
name from the module.
prepend is quite different as it overrides methods defined in our module/class with methods defined in the
prepending module. Let’s see a quick example:
module Person
def name
"My name belongs to Person"
end
end
class User
def name
"My name belongs to User"
end
end
puts User.new.name
=> My name belongs to User
Now let’s see
prepend in action:
module Person
def name
"My name belongs to Person"
end
end
class User
prepend Person
def name
"My name belongs to User"
end
end
puts User.new.name
=> My name belongs to Person
Adding
prepend Person overrides methods with same names defined in
User, which results in
My name belongs to Person in the console.
prepend actually prepends methods to the method chain. To call the
name method defined in
User class call
super from within
name in the
Personmodule.
prepend has an associated callback named (you guessed it)
prepended, which is called when a module is prepended to another module/class. Let’s see that in action. Update the definition of
Person module with following code:
module Person
def self.prepended(base)
puts "#{self} prepended to #{base}"
end
def name
"My name belongs to Person"
end
end
As soon as you run this code, you’ll see the following:
Person prepended to User
My name belongs to Person
prepend was introduced to get rid of the ugly
alias_method_chain hack which has been used by Rails (and others) quite extensively to achieve the exact same functionality as
prepend. Since
prepend is available in Ruby >= 2.0, you should update your Ruby version if you are planning to use
prepend.
inherited
Inheritance is one the most important concepts in object-oriented programming. Ruby is an object-oriented language and provides the ability to inherit a child class from some base/parent class. Let’s see a quick example:
class Person
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
class User < Person
end
puts User.new.name # => My name is Person
We created a
Person class and a child
User class. The methods defined in
Person become part of
User . That is pretty straightforward inheritance. You might be wondering, is there some way to get notified when a class inherits from another class? Yup, there is a Ruby hook called
inherited available for this exact thing. Let’s see that in action:
class Person
def self.inherited(child_class)
puts "#{child_class} inherits #{self}"
end
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
class User < Person
end
puts User.new.name
As you can see, the
inherited class method, be called whenever
Person class is inherited by some child class. Running the above code snippet shows:
User inherits Person
My name is Person
Let’s see how
Rails is using
inherited in its codebase.
inherited in Rails
There is an important class in every Rails app called
Application defined in the config/application.rb file. That class performs many different tasks, such as executing all Railties, engines, and plugin initializers. An interesting thing about the
Application class is that there cannot be two instances of it running in the same process. If we try to override this behavior, Rails will throw an exception. Let’s see how Rails has implemented this feature.
The
Application class inherits from
Rails::Application, which is defined here. On line 62, there is an
inherited hook defined which will be called when our Rails app
Application class gets inherited from
Rails::Application. The code of
inherited hook is:
class << self
def inherited(base)
raise "You cannot have more than one Rails::Application" if Rails.application
super
Rails.application = base.instance
Rails.application.add_lib_to_load_path!
ActiveSupport.run_load_hooks(:before_configuration, base.instance)
end
end
class is another way of defining class methods in Ruby. In
inherited, the first line checks if
Rails.application exists, raising an exception if it does. The first time this code runs,
Rails.application will return false and
super is called.
super in this case is the
inherited hook from
Rails::Engine, because
Rails::Application itself inherits from
Rails::Engine.
On next line, you can see
Rails.application is assigned
base.instance. The remainder of the method setups the Rails app.
This is how Rails is intelligently using the
inherited hook to make sure that only one instance of our Rails
Application class is running per process.
method_missing
method_missing is probably the most widely used Ruby hook. It can be found in many popular Ruby frameworks/gems/libraries. It is called when our code tries to call a non-existent method on an object. Let’s see a quick example:
class Person
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
p = Person.new
puts p.name # => My name is Person
puts p.address # => undefined method `address' for #<Person:0x007fb730a2b450> (NoMethodError)
We have declared a simple
Person class with only one method,
name. Then, create an instance of
Person and call two methods,
name and
address, respectively. Since
name is defined on
Person, it’ll run smoothly. However
address is not defined on
Person and will raise an exception as. The
method_missing hook can avoid these kinds of exceptions, capturing those undefined methods gracefully. Let’s write a new version of
Person class:
class Person
def method_missing(sym, *args)
"#{sym} not defined on #{self}"
end
def name
"My name is Person"
end
end
p = Person.new
puts p.name # => My name is Person
puts p.address # => address not defined on #<Person:0x007fb2bb022fe0>
method_missing receives two arguments: the name of the method called and the arguments passed to that method. First, Ruby will look for the method that we are trying to call, if the method is not found it will look for
method_missing. Now we have overridden
method_missing on
Person, so Ruby will call that and will not raise any exception.
Let’s see how the
Rake gem is using
method_missing in the real world.
method_missing in Rake
Rake is one of the most widely used Ruby gems.
Rake uses
method_missing to provide access to the
arguments passed to a Rake task. Create a simple rake task first:
task :hello do
puts "Hello"
end
If you run this rake task by calling
rake hello, you’ll see
Hello. Let’s extend this rake task so that it accepts an argument (the name of a person) and greet that person:
task :hello, :name do |t, args|
puts "Hello #{args.name}"
end
t is name of the of task and
args holds the arguments passed to that task. As you can see, we have called
args.name to get the
name argument passed to the
hello task. Run the rake task, passing it a name argument like so:
rake hello["Imran Latif"]
=> Hello Imran Latif
Let’s see how
Rake is using
method_missing to provide us with arguments passed to the task.
The
args object in the above task is an instance of
Rake::TaskArguments which is defined here. This class is responsible for managing the arguments passed to a Rake task. Viewing the code of
Rake::TaskArguments, you’ll see there are no methods defined which correspond to arguments passed to task. So, how does
Rake provide the arguments passed to the task? The answer to this question is
Rake is using
method_missing intelligently to achieve desired functionality. If you look at line 64,
method_missing is defined:
def method_missing(sym, *args)
lookup(sym.to_sym)
end
Having
method_missing in the class definition ensures undefined methods will get routed to it and no exception will be raised by Ruby. In this
method_missing, there is a call to a
lookup method:
def lookup(name)
if @hash.has_key?(name)
@hash[name]
elsif @parent
@parent.lookup(name)
end
end
method_missing is calling
lookup, passing it the name of the method in the form of a
Symbol. The
lookup method will look into
@hash which is created in the constructor of
Rake::TaskArguments. If
@hash contains the argument it will be returned, if it is not present in
@hash then
Rake will call
lookup on the
@parent if it exists. If the argument is not found, then nothing is returned.
This is how
Rake intelligently provides access to arguments passed to a Rake task using
method_missing. Thanks Jim Weirich for writing Rake.
Closing Remarks
We discussed five important Ruby hook methods, explored how they work, and how popular frameworks/gems are using those to provide some neat functionality. I hope you enjoyed this article. Please let us know in comments about your favorite Ruby hook and what you solved using that Ruby hook.
Imran Latif is a Web Developer and Ruby on Rails and JavaScript enthusiast from Pakistan. He is a passionate programmer and always keeps on learning new tools and technologies. During his free time he watches tech videos and reads tech articles to increase his knowledge.
