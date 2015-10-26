What’s in Your Wallet? Handling iOS Passbook with Ruby

Passbook (called “Wallet” starting in iOS 9) is an built-in iOS application that provides a way for users to store and access “passes”. Consider a pass as a digital token for something, such as event tickets, membership cards, discount coupons, boarding passes, etc. Passes can be added to passbook by mail, messages, an app, etc.

A pass has many benefits for the user. For example, say a user has added a pass for a movie ticket that starts at 10.00 A.M.. That pass will be displayed on the home screen when the even draws near the user to access it directly. If a membership pass with some discount for Store X has been added, it would be displayed whenever the user walks in to Store X.

Passes are also beneficial to pass providers. For one, a pass can be used as a means of notification whenever there is some change regarding the information. Examples are a movie is canceled or boarding pass is changed, or the providers wants to give an extra discount for pass holders. All of this is possible with the use of passes.

Today, we’re going to see how to build an iOS passbook backend that handles pass generation and push notifications. I am going to use Ruby and Sinatra for it. Let’s get started.

Note: This tutorial only covers the server part of the passbook. I’d suggest that you learn about the pass design and schema beforehand. There are many good tutorials out there, and I would recommend this two-part series.

Requirements

Before we start writing the code, there a few things that are essential for pass creation, all related to certificates. They are,

p12Certficate.pem p12Key.pem p12Password – string WWDRCertificate.pem NotificationCert.pem (p12Certificate signed with p12Key)

The certificates can only be generated from the iOS Developer access portal. Information on how to generate this certificates are available here (Section – Get me the certificate!)

Creating the Application

Folder Structure

Let’s create the app. Start by creating a folder, folder structure, and files shown below. If you are using any other directory structure other than what is depicted below, make sure to correct it in the code as well.

Be sure to place the files in assets folder in the same name as mentioned above, as this is the convention. Place the certificates you’ve generated previously inside certificates folder.

Required Files

Now that the folder structure is created, add the below contents to your Gemfile:

source 'https://rubygems.org' gem 'sinatra' gem 'passbook' gem 'grocer' gem 'activerecord' gem 'sinatra-activerecord' gem 'pg'

We’re using the Passbook gem for pass generation and the grocer gem for push notifications. On the Rails side, we’ll use ActiveRecord ORM and PostgreSQL.

Once the Gemfile is updated, run bundle install . All the required gems will now be installed.

Next up, add the following to app.rb:

require 'sinatra' require 'bundler/setup' require 'passbook' require 'sinatra/activerecord'

These are the modules that we’re going to use in the application. Open the Rakefile and add:

require './app' require 'sinatra/activerecord/rake' Dir.glob('lib/tasks/*.rake').each { |r| load r}

The Rakefile is required for the rake commands to work. We’ve required the main app file, and ActiveRecord’s Rake module. Finally, load all the rake files from lib/tasks just in case if we want to mak any custom Rake tasks.

Next up, fill in the configuration details. Open up the files we’ve created in the config/ folder and add the contents below.

Database Configuration

# database.yml development: adapter: postgresql database: appname_development host: localhost production: adapter: postgresql encoding: unicode

ActiveRecord Configuration

#environments.rb require "sinatra/activerecord" configure :production, :development do db = URI.parse(ENV['DATABASE_URL'] || 'postgres://localhost/appname_development') ActiveRecord::Base.establish_connection( :adapter => db.scheme == 'postgres' ? 'postgresql' : db.scheme, :host => db.host, :username => db.user, :password => db.password, :database => db.path[1..-1], :encoding => 'utf8' ) end

Passbook Configuration

#passbook.rb Passbook.configure do |passbook| passbook.p12_password = 'r@nd0mpa$sw0rd' passbook.p12_key = 'certificates/p12_key.pem' passbook.p12_certificate = 'certificates/p12_certificate.pem' passbook.wwdc_cert = 'certificates/wwdr.pem' passbook.notification_gateway = 'gateway.push.apple.com' passbook.notification_cert = 'certificates/push_notificfation_certificate.pem' end

The database and ActiveRecord configuration are trivial. In the Passbook configuration, we’re providing the the certificates and credentials needed to generate passes. Require the config/environments and config/passbook in app.rb and we’re good.

Alright, we’ve successfully bootstrapped the directory structure and placed all the required files in it. Next up, let’s create the database schema.

Creating Database Schema

Migrations

First create the database by typing the following command in the console:

rake db:create

We’re going to need 4 tables for our app to handle pass registrations and notifications. Here is the schema:

A quick run through of the tables:

1. passes – Holds the necessary information that goes into a pass.

2. devices – Device identifier and push token which Apple will send whenever our pass is added to a device. The information is used to send pass updates.

3. registrations – This facilitates the many-to-many relationship between passes and devices. A device can add many passes and a pass could be added to many devices, so we should send the pass updates to all the devices.

4. logs – Whenever something goes wrong, Apple posts a error/warning message to our server. This table will hold those logs and be used for troubleshooting.

Note: Apple explicitly states to have the registration table for the relation and to delete the row whenever a device unregisters a pass. If you want to keep the data, you can add a column to mark the registration active or inactive .

Let’s quickly create the four tables. Enter the following commands to create the migrations (mind the naming convention):

rake db:create_migration NAME=create_passes rake db:create_migration NAME=create_devices rake db:create_migration NAME=create_registrations rake db:create_migration NAME=create_logs

In the migration files, add the following contents respectively to the respective files:

### create_passes def change create_table :passes do |t| t.string :serial_number, null: false t.jsonb :data, null: false t.integer :version, default: 1 end end ### create_devices def change create_table :devices do |t| t.string :identifier, null: false t.string :push_token, null: false end end ### create_registrations def change create_table :registrations do |t| t.integer :pass_id, null: false t.integer :device_id, null: false end end ### create_logs def change create_table :logs do |t| t.text :log end end

As you can see, the passes table holds the JSON data of the pass, which will be different for each pass. Each pass will be identified by its serial number, which is unique. Also, version contains the version of the pass data. This is used when sending pass updates via push notification.

Run rake db:migrate to create the tables. db/ folder and db/schema.rb should exist now.

Models

The migrations are done and the tables are created. Let’s create ActiveRecord models for the schema. Inside the previously created /models folder, create the following files. Again, mind the naming convention.

### models/pass.rb class Pass < ActiveRecord::Base validates_uniqueness_of :serial_number has_many :registrations has_many :devices, through: :registrations end ### models/device.rb class Device < ActiveRecord::Base validates_uniqueness_of :device_identifier validates_uniqueness_of :push_token has_many :registrations has_many :passes, through: :registrations end ### models/registration.rb class Registration < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :pass belongs_to :device end ### models/log.rb class Log < ActiveRecord::Base end

Nothing fancy here, just establishing the relationship for ActiveRecord to identify and act accordingly. Again, be careful with the naming of the files and the class names. Then require the models we just created in app.rb:

### app.rb require './models/pass' require './models/device' require './models/registration' require './models/log'

Endpoints

Pass generation

Alright, we’re all set to write our first endpoint, which is going to be used for pass generation. The endpoint accepts JSON and the returns the .pkpass file. Open up your app.rb file and add the following after the require s:

post '/passbooks' do request.body.rewind data = JSON.parse request.body.read unless @pass = Pass.find_by(serial_number: data['serialNumber']) @pass = Pass.create(serial_number: data['serialNumber'], data: data) end passbook = Passbook::PKPass.new @pass.data.to_json.to_s passbook.addFiles ['assets/logo.png', 'assets/logo@2x.png', 'assets/icon.png', 'assets/icon@2x.png'] gen_pass = passbook.file send_file(gen_pass.path, type: 'application/vnd.apple.pkpass', disposition: 'attachment', filename: "pass.pkpass") end

We’ve just created a post endpoint to send the JSON data and to respond with .pkpass file. Notice, if the JSON includes the serial number of a previously generated pass, we ignore the posted data and defer to the existing pass. There are reasons for this:

We shouldn’t allow duplicate serial numbers. We’re not updating the pass here because it simply isn’t an update endpoint. The schema includes a version column and push notifications for pass updates on top of that. If we update the pass for every pass generation request without checking for data, we might send too many notifications to our users without an actual update.

It’s better to maintain a separate endpoints for pass updates, but if you still want to do it in a single endpoint, there are couple of ways. Compare the new data to the old data and update only if it has changed. This way it will be easy to maintain the pass version.

Let’s see how it works, I’m sending this JSON to the app and here is the response:

Cool, eh? The pass style is fully customizable. You can read more about that here – Pass files

We’re done with the pass generation part. Next, let’s add pass update endpoints.

Pass Updates Endpoint

There are in total 5 endpoints that are required for the full communication between our server, Apple’s servers, and the device. More details about them are here – iOS Passbook WebService Reference

Basically, whenever a device adds a pass it will call our server (URL will be mentioned in the pass JSON) to register itself. We have to record the push notification and the DeviceLibrary Identifier it sends. After that, once we have any pass updates, send a notification request to Apple servers (no data) using the device’s push token. Once the request is placed, Apple will call the endpoint to get the passes that need to be updated on a device (remember a device can have multiple passes). We’ll send the serial numbers that need to be updated. Apple then sends a call for each serial number asking for the latest version of the pass. Finally, Apple will send the update the user’s device. That’s it.

Other two endpoints apart from this flow are unregister and posting errors or warning logs.

Fortunately the passbook gem provides the endpoints out of the box, so we just have to extend it and write our logic. Open up app.rb and add this line after all the requires and before the pass generation endpoint:

use Rack::PassbookRack

Then, add the following lines after the pass generation endpoint:

module Passbook class PassbookNotification def self.register_pass(options) status = verify_pass_and_token options if status return status end @device = Device.where(identifier: options['deviceLibraryIdentifier'], push_token: options['pushToken']).first_or_create if Registration.find_by(pass_id: @pass.id, device_id: @device.id).present? return {:status => 200} else Registration.create(pass_id: @pass.id, device_id: @device.id) return {:status => 201} end end def self.passes_for_device(options) unless valid_device? options['deviceLibraryIdentifier'] return end update_tag = options['passesUpdatedSince'] || 0 passes = @device.passes.where('version > ?', update_tag.to_i) if passes.present? {'lastUpdated' => Time.now.utc.to_i.to_s, 'serialNumbers' => passes.map{|p| p.serial_number}} else return end end def self.unregister_pass(options) status = verify_pass_and_token options if status return status[:status] == 401 ? status : {:status => 200} end unless valid_device? options['deviceLibraryIdentifier'] return {:status => 401} end registrations = @device.registrations.where(pass_id: @pass.id) if registrations.present? registrations.destroy_all end return {:status => 200} end def self.latest_pass(options) @pass = find_pass_with options['serialNumber'] unless @pass return end passbook = Passbook::PKPass.new @pass.data.to_json.to_s passbook.addFiles ['assets/logo.png', 'assets/logo@2x.png', 'assets/icon.png', 'assets/icon@2x.png'] {:status => 200, :latest_pass => passbook.stream.string, :last_modified => Time.now.utc.to_i.to_s} end def self.passbook_log(log) log.values.flatten.compact.each do |l| Log.create(log: l) end end end end def verify_pass_and_token options token = ENV['AUTH_TOKEN'] @pass = find_pass_with options['serialNumber'] if options['authToken'] != token return {:status => 401} elsif !@pass return {:status => 404} else return end end def find_pass_with serial Pass.find_by(serial_number: serial) end def valid_device? identifier @device = Device.find_by(identifier: identifier) end

That’s it. The code is pretty self explanatory, but let’s just quickly go through what’s happening in each of the endpoint.

Register Pass

The first request is validated, at first. The token should be included in the pass JSON at the time of creation as it is used for validating the requests. Next, validate the serial number is indeed for an already created pass. We a valid request, fetch or create the device by the identifier and push token, then create the registration for the device and pass. The different response code is what Apple expects to be.

Passes for a Device

This is the endpoint called right after we send the push notification request.

In this endpoint, we’ll receive a identifier and a passesUpdatedSince flag. The passesUpdatedSince flag is quite important because it identifies the version of the pass. You can use any variant to mange the version, but using timestamps as integers is a good approach since it serves for other purposes, too. If there are many latest version of the pass, respond with the serial numbers as an array.

Latest Pass

This is the final endpoint that will be called as part of the push notification communication cycle. We’ll receive one request per serial number we sent in the previous response and can generate the pass just like the pass generation endpoint, responding with the .pkpass file.

Unregister Pass

This endpoint will receive pass details and device details. We are validating the pass and the device and, if both are present AND active, delete it.

Passbook Log

This endpoint takes the errors/warnings sent from Apple and just stores them in the logs table.

Sending a Push Notification

We’re all set to send push notifications. First, add an endpoint for pass updates. Open up app.rb, require grocer , and add the following after the pass creation endpoint:

get '/passbooks/update' do request.body.rewind data = JSON.parse request.body.read unless @pass = find_pass_with(data['serialNumber']) @pass = Pass.create(serial_number: data['serialNumber'], data: data) {:response => 'Pass newly created.'}.to_json else @pass.update(data: data, version: Time.now.utc.to_i) push_updates_for_pass {:response => 'Pass updated and sent push notifications.'}.to_json end end def push_updates_for_pass @pass.devices.each do |device| puts "Sending push notification for device - #{device.push_token}" Passbook::PushNotification.send_notification device.push_token end end

We’re using the passbook gem PushNotification.send_notification method to send the push notification. Once this command is executed, the communication cycle starts and the pass updates will be delivered to the user’s device:

Conclusion

With that, we’ve come to the conclusion of this tutorial. All the code used in this tutorial is hosted in github, feel free to fork and poke around.