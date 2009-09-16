7 Reasons to Use a Static Site Generator
By Craig Buckler,
Is a CMS overkill for your next app? Could a static site generator improve performance, management and security? Learn about the benefits of using an SSG.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna rounds up 30 top tools for front-end web developers, from code playgrounds and editors to CSS generators, JS libraries, and more.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A rundown of the best web tools and services going strong in 2020, from UI kits to logo creators and website builders.
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to edit source files within Chrome and save the result to a local file. Changes can also be applied immediately without refreshing the browser.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Smart guides illustrate how objects align to one another — they can display the distance between layers, or whether a layer has snapped to another.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes present Postman - the API development tool of choice - in comprehensive detail. There's never been a better way to improve your API dev workflow!
By Craig Buckler,
Top development tools compiled by StackShare. This month: SQL meets desktop, terminal sharing and HTML embedded functionality!
By Graham Cox,
The jenv tool allows for easy management of multiple versions of Java-based tools. With jenv versions can easily be set system-wide or for single shells.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig discusses the tools, languages and career satisfaction levels of 64,000 developers who completed the 2017 Stack Overflow survey.
By Nilson Jacques,
In this article Nilson Jacques introduces you to Flow, its main features, & how to integrate it into your project to discover bugs in your JavaScript code.
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco introduces some new tools which have been released for Polymer development.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explains why you should adopt a responsible approach with Modernizr and what are the benefits. He also shows how to put this into practice.
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains the core concepts of PhantomJS and try to demystify some of its complexities that often seem to confuse developers.
By Damon Bauer,
Damon Bauer introduces you to enquire.js, a powerful library written in pure JavaScript for responding to CSS media queries.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.
By Lauren Holliday,
In this list, we compiled 22 awesome writing tools, including the best posts, tools, resources and platforms for writers to visit online.
By Joshua Kraus,
Are you a solopreneur or freelancer? These 10 resources can help you stay up-to-date and always keep you "in-the-know." Check out these websites and tools.
By Lauren Holliday,
We spend so much time buried in emails that SitePoint decided to compile a list of the 16 best email tools. The result is the ultimate email toolkit.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you test a browser which is not available on your OS? If Virtual Machines are too much effort, try RemoteIE on your Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device.
By Aleksander Koko,
Intel XDK is a new option for cross platform development. It keeps things simple by including all possible target platforms and tools that may be useful.
By Joyce Echessa,
Cocoapods are great for handling dependancy management in iOS development, but how do you create one? We show you how.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Firefox OS is a new Mobile OS increasing in popularity. To speed up app development, Aldo has created a command line interface and explains it's uses.
By Craig Buckler,
Your production CSS should always be minified, right? However, beware of optimization behavior that could affect your lovely animations.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Tracking your time might be what you need to go from struggling freelancer to successful small-business owner. Jacco shows you five pain-free ways to do it.
