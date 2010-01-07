Affinity Designer: Can a $49 Vector Editor Really Cut It?
By Mateo Prifti,
Vectors are becoming more important on the web with the rise of SVG. Mateo looks at a cost-effective option – Affinity Designer.
By Mateo Prifti,
Vectors are becoming more important on the web with the rise of SVG. Mateo looks at a cost-effective option – Affinity Designer.
By Alex Walker,
SVG is great but what's the best way to convert your existing JPEGs and PNGs into SVG format?
By Alex Walker,
From Casablanca to Game of Thrones, maps have been used to help tell stories. AMCharts Pixel Map Editor lets you create customized SVG maps with ease.
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset shares his idea for creating an accessible breakout game using Web Audio and SVG
By Alex Walker,
Vectors are a great option for icons but the decision between icon fonts and SVG is a hard one. Now Seren Davies has raised some new issues with icon fonts.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Following her flat design icons article, Ada is back with a carefully selected cadre of attractive social networking icons for your designing enjoyment.
By Ada Ivanoff,
When it comes to UI design, often it's not worth reinventing the wheel. Ada has scoured the web for 10 of the best flat icon sets for your next project.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich shows you how to create eye-catching data visualizations with dimple.js so your message stands out from today's mass of competing data streams
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Today for Ivaylo, 'SVG' means 'Soppy Valentines Guy'. His Snap.svg tutorial shows you how to animate and randomize SVG – with a touch of romance.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Most of us know that web fonts are a great way serve scalable, flexible icons, but Massimo is here to show you how SVG icons can be even more powerful.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the big news stories, links and tools from the week.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the best links of the week, sharing articles about styleguides, UI, and intuitive animations.
By Annarita Tranfici,
With the multitude of devices, we no longer have complete control over how icons will look. Annarita Tranfici looks at solutions to tackle this challenge.
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article looks at some of the advanced features of Snap.svg.
By Paul Wilkins,
This week's round-up of news and trends in web design includes a look at RWD bloat, a guide to dealing with CSS specificity, and a massive round-up of SVG.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's article, we will talk about Swift, Bitcoin Calculators, and More!.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is great but cross browser consistency can be a challenge. Today, Ivaylo builds an infographic from scratch using the SNAP.svg framework.
By Alex Walker,
WebCode is a Vector Graphics Editor designed from the ground up to make great SVGs. I've been using it a lot recently and thought I'd give you my views.
By Pietro Brambati,
This article is about to discuss the use of Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) in Paint 4 Kids.
By Justin Whitney,
Justin Whitney shows illustrates some of the ways different browsers handle SVG in an HTML5 environment.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,