Joni Trythall is a modest and slightly confused creator of web sundries living in always sunny Seattle, WA. She mainly writes about the creation of adorable things on the web and is author of Pocket Guide to Writing SVG. You can find her code ramblings at jonibologna.com or @jonitrythall.
Joni's articles
A Closer Look at SVG Path Data
Blogs
By Joni Trythall,
Joni Trythall takes a detailed look at path data in SVG, breaking down the different parts of the code to make it more familiar and easier to work with.
Understanding the SVG fill-rule Property
Blogs
By Joni Trythall,
Joni Trythall demystifies using the SVG fill-rule property, and how it can further define our intentions for what is to be considered the inside of a shape.
Getting Started with SVG Gradients
Blogs
By Joni Trythall,
An introductory but detailed look at the syntax for linear and radial gradients in SVG.