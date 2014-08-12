Alexis Ulrich is a full-stack web developer based in Paris, France. He is interested in the way content can be created, optimized, used and shared on the web. When not working on his pet sites (languagesandnumbers.com and mancko.com), he shares his MOOC experiences on web-technos.blogspot.com.
Alexis's articles
An Introduction to Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich takes a dive into a new page speed initiative by Google: Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP.
Create Data Visualizations in JavaScript using Dimple and D3
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich shows you how to create eye-catching data visualizations with dimple.js so your message stands out from today's mass of competing data streams
Share Images with a Pinterest Call-to-action
By Alexis Ulrich,
Boost your social network presence by letting users share parts of your page. Alexis Ulrich walks you through creating a Pinterest call-to-action overlay.
Ad Blockers: Don’t Fight Them; Understand Them
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich looks at some of the controversies surrounding ad blocking software and what you can do to maximize your revenue despite them.
7 JavaScript Libraries for Specific Visualizations
By Alexis Ulrich,
This article explores seven JavaScript libraries for creating visualizations.
Using Data Journalism to Generate Content Ideas
By Alexis Ulrich,
Journalism isn't all about interviews and sound bites. Data journalists weave compelling and original stories by navigating worlds composed of data.
Faster YouTube Embeds with JavaScript
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich looks at a solution to prevent YouTube Embeds on web pages from slowing down a page's load time. Available as plain JavaScript or jQuery.