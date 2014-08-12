Skip to main content

Alexis Ulrich

Alexis Ulrich

Alexis Ulrich is a full-stack web developer based in Paris, France. He is interested in the way content can be created, optimized, used and shared on the web. When not working on his pet sites (languagesandnumbers.com and mancko.com), he shares his MOOC experiences on web-technos.blogspot.com.

Alexis's articles