Marcello's articles
How Optional Breaks the Monad Laws and Why It Matters
By Marcello La Rocca,
Java's Optional, unlike may-or-may-not-contain-a-value types in other languages, is no well-behaving monad. And this matters to everyday developers like us!
Mastering $watch in AngularJS
By Marcello La Rocca, Francisco Paulo,
Understand the ins and outs of using $watch in AngularJS. Marcello La Rocca takes a deep dive into the $watch, $watchGroup and $watchCollection methods.
How to Build a WI-FI Dashboard Using Node.js and Ractive.js
By Marcello La Rocca,
Marcello La Rocca shows how to build a dashboard and add information about available WI-FI networks using Node.js and Ractive.js.
How to Improve Loading Time with basket.js
By Marcello La Rocca,
In this article Marcello La Rocca focus on how to improve the loading time of the scripts of a page by introducing a library called basket.js
Creating a Battery viz Using Node.js: Client
By Marcello La Rocca,
In the second part of this series, Marcello La Rocca discusses how to build the client part to present the information to the users in a nice way.
Creating a Battery viz Using Node.js: Getting Started and Server
By Marcello La Rocca,
In the first part of this series, Marcello La Rocca discusses how to create the server of a battery visualization service built with JavaScript and Node.js.
Three JavaScript Quirks That Java/C Developers Should Know
By Marcello La Rocca,
Marcello La Rocca discusses three JavaScript features that cause headaches to developers coming from Java and C.
How to Create Performant, Template-based Charts with Paths.js
By Marcello La Rocca,
Marcello delves into Paths.js, explaining how to create attractive, performant charts using the library with Node.js and Ractive
Advanced Snap.svg
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article looks at some of the advanced features of Snap.svg.
An Introduction to Snap.svg
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article provides a primer on Snap.svg, a library for creating graphics.
Emerging Patterns in JavaScript Event Handling
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article looks at the past, present, and future of event handling in JavaScript.