A First Look at Atlas – the ORM That Delivers
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio takes a look at Atlas - a new type of ORM that doesn't oversell. If you're dying for a breath of fresh ORM air, check it out!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern develops an app which uses Microsoft's Text Analytics API to recognize positive or negative sentiment in people's reviews of an Amazon product.
By Bruno Skvorc,
On Oct 7-8, Bruno attended Bulgaria PHP. Here are his impressions, and why you shouldn't miss a conference like this one - it really is something else.
By Deji Akala,
In this primer about PSR-7, Deji Akala explains where it came from, what the PSR means, how it changed the PHP landscape, and what's next.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj introduces Phpseclib: a package for securely communicating with a remote server via PHP. Execute commands, list dir trees, schedule crons, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Connecting to IMAP and SMTP from PHP in order to filter, identify, and reply to recruiter spam - the inbox blight of any decent developer!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris has been using Spark for a while now, and he's compiled a list of 9 tips you shouldn't skip if you want your Spark experience to start a proper fire
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala shows us that it's possible to have single-file Symfony apps - with the help of a new 2.8/3.0 feature: the MicroKernelTrait!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio introduces us to a new PHPCS standard - PhpCompatibility. This standard checks your code for compatibility with past and present versions of PHP!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
By Paul Jones,
After Larry voiced his opinion, Paul Jones chimes in with his stances and suggestions about PHP-FIG and its options going forward.
By Larry Garfield,
Larry Garfield, one of PHP-FIG's longest members, sheds a light on his perspective of things - the past, the current drama, and the way forward.
By Reza Lavarian,
What are proxies? How can we use them? And what kind of advanced use cases can we think of? Let's perform some RESTful remote miracles with ProxyManager!
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala talks about the PHP-FIG, informing us of the current situation it finds itself in, and shedding some light on the "why" of it all.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
A new tool for static analysis of PHP code has shown up: PHPSA - PHP Smart Analyzer. Tune in and check out what it can do!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt we're featuring packages dealing with regex, hardcore math, mini-CMS, ORMs, and more! Come get your Github contributions going!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Phalcon is back - and in style! It can now run on PHP 7, and is written completely in Zephir. Easy extension development AND perfect performance!
By Reza Lavarian,
Crunz is a framework-agnostic library for scheduling and defining cronjobs wholly in PHP. Commit them to VCS, edit without server access, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A solution to the PayPal IPN Simulator "INVALID" problem - where the verification message always returns invalid, even if everything seems fine
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
By Reza Lavarian,
A couple of helper methods for quickly and effectively passing larger numbers of variables to views from your controllers
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes us through a practical crash course into using CouchDB - CRUD, configuration, cooperation with PHP, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Super-caching, optimization, customization, comments, and much more you simply MUST do for your Grav installation
By Bruno Skvorc,
A list of must-have Grav plugins to round off any developer's personal blog, plus some extra performance and quality tweaks.
By Reza Lavarian,
Here's a quick way to get rid of filesystem troubles (cleanup anyone?) when practicing TDD - virtual file systems!
By Younes Rafie,
Is it possible to have static type hints in PHP 5 without PHP 7 or HHVM? Yes - with the Augmented Types extension from Box!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a brand new Google Drive admin UI with Laravel!