Testing Your Tests? Who Watches the Watchmen?
By Claudio Ribeiro,
We use tests to test our code. But... how do we test our tests? Let's take a look at Humbug: a mutation testing framework!
By Tobias Schlitt,
Tobias looks at the process of refactoring code to make it cleaner - more readable, more intuitive. Do you think it's worth the time and effort?
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter makes an LED blink on a Raspberry Pi with PHP - Building Raspberry Pi projects with PHP has never been easier!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris connects an Arduino to PHP and reads the log output to signal a LED on a certain condition, completing the real world Minecraft door-alarm
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt combines Minecraft and PHP to prime the ground for an Arduino implementation, culminating in a real world alarm for a Minecraft door!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Our intro post to the world of IoT and PHP - a list of resources to get started with, and sites to buy electronic components from!
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt features a PHP-7 only alternative to Laravel, input validation, HPKP, strict PHP object signatures, and more.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel implements the Halite library in a sample email sending application, to get symmetrically encrypted emails going for full communication security!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny teaches you how to build Doctrine-style PHP annotations for your own custom projects!
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko covers what HHVM and Hack is, and how to setup WordPress running under HHVM.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This is an excerpt from SitePoint's recent book on PHP Application Environments and get getting started the right way. Enjoy this preview!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco introduces Laravel Doctrine, and builds a sample app with it - come learn about this powerful ORM + Framework mix!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Installing composer packages globally can cause some dependency conflicts. Here's how to get around it with the help of a new, alternative tool.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt was building a testing suite which compares screenshots of websites before/after. For that, he needed image diffing. See how he did it!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes take a more detailed look at php-intl, this time focusing on localized dates, currencies, numbers, calendars, and more
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and benchmarks it against Symfony to dispel the rumors of bas performance. Does he succeed? Tune in to find out!
By Younes Rafie,
Confused by php-intl and localization in general? Don't be! Younes explains what it's all about and guides us through some examples!
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at the Marvel API, a tool provided by Marvel for developers to get access to the 70-plus years of Marvel comics data.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman explains what the ELK stack is, how to install it, and how to make it analyze the logs of the typical LAMP stack
By Reza Lavarian,
Did you miss the PHPUnit 5 train? Hop on board and find out what's new!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laravel Valet is an OSX-only light-weight alternative to Vagrant for those quick, demo, throwaway projects.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt goes from zero to hero in a post detailing the process of building an actual business app from scratch with Laravel Spark!