Larry Garfield is Director of Runtimes and Integrations at Platform.sh. He has been a core contributor on the Drupal project for more than a decade and led the effort for Drupal 8 to adopt more PHP-industry-standard practices and decoupled components. Previously, Larry ran the GoPHP 5 project in 1997 that broke the PHP 4 logjam. He's been the Drupal FIG representative since 2009. Larry holds a Batchelor's and Master's degree from DePaul University in Chicago.