8 Must-Have Grav Plugins to Round Off Your Blog’s Installation

I recently switched my blog over from Blogger to Grav, and while quite a nifty platform on its own, Grav really shines once you prop it up with some custom themes and plugins.

This post will list the plugins I believe to be essential for a developer’s personal blog, and the reasons behind each suggestion.

0. Admin

It goes without saying that every Grav installation should have the Admin panel installed. It’s a fantastic addon that makes the software much more usable, allows you to install plugins easily, lets you handle localization and translation, and much more.

The installation instructions for the Admin panel are in the official docs.

1. Google Analytics

Most themes have some kind of Google Analytics support baked-in, but some don’t, and some only have it on certain pages. If you’re not interested in extending a theme just to include a GA snippet in a template, the Google Analytics plugin is the right choice.

Once installed, a configuration option will appear in the plugins interface and allow for insertion of the UA key, which will then be injected into every page – regardless of whether or not the chosen theme supports it out of the box.

2. Archive Plus

The archive plus plugin helps produce an archive tree of posts sorted by month and year, much like the archive links on Blogger.

*Note: To use this one, an extended theme is necessary, but that’s very easy to accomplish. See the Bonus tweaks section at the end of this list.

Once installed, from the root of the installation, we copy the archive partial from the plugin’s folder into our custom theme (modify folder names as per your own custom theme’s name):

mkdir -p user/themes/cacti-swader/templates/partials cp user/plugins/archive_plus/templates/partials/archive_plus.html.twig user/themes/cacti-swader/templates/partials/archive_plus.html.twig

The archive plus partial can now be used in any other template as usual. For example, to include it in the home page of our custom Cacti theme, we copy the post-list template from the theme to our custom theme’s templates folder, and add the partial inclusion into the content block, like so:

{% block content %} {% include 'partials/archive_plus.html.twig' %}

Note that for things to show up, they need to have some taxonomy applied. For example, give them the tag “blog” and then in the plugin’s settings under Filters select tag -> blog , otherwise, nothing will show up.

Note: right now, the plugin doesn’t work well with multi-language sites in that it caches its archive tree once for the whole site, rather than per language. A fix is in progress.

The external links plugin adds a small “external link” icon to all links that lead away from the blog’s domain. Simple, and effective.

Note: If you’re using a theme with the langswitcher functionality for multi-language support, like Cacti, the langswitcher partial forces a default external class in the language links. The most effective solution (besides upvoting the issue requesting a customizable class) is to extend the langswitcher’s partial by copying it into a custom theme.

4. Reading Time

Medium-style indicator of estimated reading time for a given post is provided by the official reading time plugin.

Once installed, the plugin adds a new Twig filter which we can use on some text to turn it into a reading time label, like so:

{{ page.content|readingtime({'minutes_label': 'min', 'minute_label': 'min', 'seconds_label': 's', 'second_label': 's'}) }}

This can then be placed anywhere in the post to show readers how much time they’ll have to set aside to read a post. Protip: it’s best to keep this under 10 minutes!

Note also that you can change the labels to those of your choice – useful when localizing.

5. Sitemap

The Sitemap plugin automatically builds a search-engine friendly sitemap. This works equally well on multi-language sites, but requires the lang prefix before the sitemap route to actually render the language’s sitemap:

With this plugin, your site is immediately ready for submission to search engines.

6. Highlight

Every developer needs code highlights in their blog posts, and the highlight plugin is what does the trick.

After installing it, to use it one needs to either manually edit the front-matter of a page (the stuff that goes before the content), or use expert mode in the Admin UI to edit it there, and include a highlight theme declaration. My example in the image below uses the Monokai theme:

When rendered, it looks like this:

The following should be kept in mind:

to minimize performance impact, it’s best to only activate highlights per every page which needs it.

the plugin will try to autodetect the language it needs to render if no language hints are provided, but it’s recommended to always provide them for both performance and accuracy: ```php <?php echo "Hello"; ```

7. Advanced Page Cache

While we’re on the topic of performance, the Advanced Page Cache Plugin caches pages in full based on their URLs and uses these static versions in future requests.

As the docs say, this means a manual cache bust is required when any changes are made, however, the performance improvements are rather dramatic and worth it. It’s important to keep the following in mind:

This plugin is intended for production scenarios where optimal performance is desired and more important than convenience. AdvancedPageCache is not intended to be used in a development environment or a rapidly changing one.

Many plugin events will not fire when a cached page is found becuase these are not processed by Grav, only the static page is returned. For example, because there is no RenderEvent with the cached page, the DebugBar will not show even if enabled.

Also keep in mind that the plugin doesn’t really work as well as it should with multi-language sites, so it’s best to use it only in production and only on single-language sites. For powerful multi-language site caching, look into a front layer like Varnish.

8. Diagrams

As a developer, you might sometimes need to draw diagrams in your explanations of the code you’re presenting. The diagrams plugin helps with that.

This plugin allows you to define diagrams within the Markdown content of your post(s), thus bypassing the need to any sort of illustration software, and keeping the style consistent across all your writings. Here are examples of two diagrams produced with the plugin – for actual usage, please see the plugin’s README file.

Bonus Tweaks and Tips

Here are some bonus tweaks you should apply to your Grav installation.

Clear Cache

When ever something new is installed, remember to clear the cache (from the Dashboard) to apply changes.

Translating Strings

In the case of, for example, the reading plugin above, you might want to prefix the time with a “Reading time:” label. However, this can get awkward when using a theme with multi-language functionality built in, like the Cacti theme I’m using.

To help with this, each multi-language supporting theme has a languages.yaml file in its root folder. Here’s an example from my own modified Cacti language file:

en: SITE: TITLE: Bitfalls.com DESCRIPTION: Developer, Complainer, Beagle Owner COPYRIGHT: © Copyright %s Bitfalls.com SUBSCRIBE: RSS TWEET: Tweet SHARE: Share MONTHS_OF_THE_YEAR: [January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December] DAYS_OF_THE_WEEK: [Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday] READING_TIME: Reading time hr: SITE: TITLE: Bitfalls.com DESCRIPTION: Programer, bundžija, vlasnik bigla COPYRIGHT: © Prava: %s Bitfalls.com MONTHS_OF_THE_YEAR: [Sijecanj, Veljaca, Ozujak, Travanj, Svibanj, Lipanj, Srpanj, Kolovoz, Rujan, Listopad, Studeni, Prosinac] DAYS_OF_THE_WEEK: [Ponedjeljak, Utorak, Srijeda, Cetvrtak, Petak, Subota, Nedjelja] READING_TIME: Vrijeme čitanja

The values that aren’t defined in the secondary language (and others) default back to those from the primary one. Notice the label READING_TIME . To use it in a template, we do this:

{{ "READING_TIME"|t }}

The t filter to which we’re piping the string is a translate filter which looks at the language.yaml file of the theme and pulls the value from there:

In case of arrays, like with dates above, the ta filter comes in handy:

'MONTHS_OF_THE_YEAR'|ta(page.date|date('n') - 1)

The above snippet means “send the array MONTHS_OF_THE_YEAR to the ta (translateArray) filter, and translate its X element, where X is page.date|date('n') - 1 “.

Extended Theme

Extending a theme is relatively easy, and should be done to allow for inclusion of custom partials and edited templates without breaking the parent theme. This also allows us to update the theme via the official channels. To extend a theme (the example uses the Cacti theme):

Create a new folder in user/themes . E.g. user/themes/cacti-swader .

Create a new YAML file: user/themes/cacti-swader/cacti-swader.yaml : streams: schemes: theme: type: ReadOnlyStream prefixes: '': - user/themes/cacti-swader - user/themes/cacti Remember to include any additional values into this same file that already exist in the default user/themes/cacti/cacti.yaml , otherwise, some theme functionality might be missing: enabled: true author: Bruno Škvorc title_header: false home_profile: true infinite_scroll: true analytics: UA-xxxxxxxx-1 social: twitter: @bitfalls

Create a /user/themes/cacti-swader/blueprints.yaml file: name: Cacti Swader version: 1.0.0 description: "Extending Cacti" icon: crosshairs author: name: Bruno Skvorc email: bruno.skvorc@sitepoint.com url: http://bitfalls.com

Modify the theme value under pages in /user/config/system.yaml to be cacti-swader .

That’s it. The extended theme will be read first, and anything missing will be pulled from the base theme. For more advanced theme extension procedures, this post will come in handy.

Conclusion

Grav is a relatively new, highly performant, and very intuitive flat-file CMS which, while not being very anal on security, is highly dedicated to simplicity and usability.

In a future post, I’ll cover some advanced plugins for implementing comments, image auto-optimization, CDNs, and much more.

I’ll also talk more about why I picked Grav in a later post, but for now I’d like to know what you are using for a personal blogging engine (Static site generators? Full blown CMS?), and whether or not you’d like to recommend some Grav plugins I missed.

Let us know!