How to Use JSON Data Fields in MySQL Databases
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
Installing MySQL is easier than you think. Craig provides a step-by-step guide to get your database up and running in minutes.
By James Hibbard, Jay Raj,
This guide shows how to use the mysql module to connect to your database and perform basic CRUD operations, before moving on to some more advanced uses.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio Ribeiro shows how you can use explain and indexes to spot and remedy possible performance issues with your database before they strike.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's a compendium of practical MySQL optimization tricks - from bottlenecks to configuration and indexes. Leave your ORM behind and get your hands dirty!
By Scott Arciszewski,
Scott explains how we can have a secure, encrypted, and hack-proof database, but still use normal SELECT and search queries on it. Interesting stuff!
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress records a copy of every post revision so you can revert to earlier versions. That can be useful but is it affecting your database performance?
By Craig Buckler,
Developing WordPress themes and plugins on a local server can be problematic if it doesn't match your live system. Craig discusses synchronization options.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's simple tutorial is for anyone who's ever struggled to install a WordPress MySQL database using cPanel. That's everyone, right?!
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace covers three SQL join approaches which can aid you in filtering your data. If you're an SQL newbie, this post will teach you valuable things!
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Younes Rafie,
Here's a look at Yahoo's MySQL performance analyzer - we go through its options, from graphs to alerts. It's getting ever easier to speed up your DBs!
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers three common approaches to caching in PHP: Zend Opcache, Query Caching and Expires Headers.
By James George,
HyperDB is a powerful WordPress plugin that allows you to connect to multiple databases, enabling features such as failover, replication and load balancing.
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There are many ways of scaling your website. In this article we focus on database tweaks and optimizations that can improve WordPress performance.
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article explores the WordPress database and how things work in the background. It will also help you gain an understanding of the database structure.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta introduces you to FluentPDO - a small and simple PDO library built to solve your data manipulation needs. See what it can do.
By Bruno Skvorc,
0xDBE is a new tool by JetBrains made to solve all our database management problems. Soon, we'll be able to leave Workbench behind and work without crashes!
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta simplifies and explains the Repository Design Pattern on a Laravel backed example
By Bruno Skvorc,
Google BigQuery now hosts GDELT - the world's largest dataset on human history - and it's free to use.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use Phreeze to autogenerate CRUD applications for your already existing databases - often in already existing apps.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about ChromeMyAdmin - a packaged app that lets you manage your MySQL/MariaDB database directly from any instance of your Google Chrome browser