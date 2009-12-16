Database Versioning with DBV
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains what DBV is and how one can use it to version control a database
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren looks at a relatively new suite of DB tools - Valentina - and gives you his opinion on it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
An introduction to creating a client-server dart app: setting up the environment, making sure we have the latest SDK, and going over some Dart basics.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn to deploy your first Laravel application on Nitrous.io - the cloud development environment
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains and demonstrates the use of Cursors in MySQL's Stored Procedures
By Bruno Skvorc,
Horizontal scaling of databases in PHP applications - the how and why of master-slave replication
By Taylor Ren,
Revisit the long forgotten topic of Stored Procedures in MySQL and PHP
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about unique index and the way they can increase performance when built correctly
By Craig Buckler,
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Richard Kotze,
Richard will explain how to create MySQL view and how to use it in your application. Something to note is MySQL views are only available from version 5.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor wanted to give you an impression of what is available in Database-as-a-Service.
By Karn Broad,
Episode 161 of The SitePoint Podcast is now available! This week our regular interview host Louis Simoneau (@rssaddict) interviews long-term podcast host, Kevin Yank (@sentience).
By Craig Buckler,
By Rob Frieman & Michael McCarthy,
By Craig Buckler,
In the last of a three-part database series, this tutorial explains how to create scheduled events in MySQL which run automatically at during pre-defined intervals.
By Craig Buckler,
In the second of a three-part database series, this tutorial explains how to create triggers in MySQL which run automatically when records are added, changed or deleted.
By Craig Buckler,
A short tutorial of two powerful database features: triggers and events. When should and shouldn't they be used?
By Craig Buckler,
SQL JOINs are often misunderstood and one of the biggest causes of database optimization problems. This brief tutorial explains JOINs and their use in MySQL and other relational databases.
By Craig Buckler,
Handling dates in PHP and MySQL is difficult unless timezones match. This tutorial provides code which should help solve date/time problems in your application.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
A database is a fundamental component for most web applications. Let's look at the top 10 MySQL mistakes made by PHP developers and how to avoid them.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,