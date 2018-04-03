learn-modernjs

5 React Architecture Best Practices for 2021
By Sebastian Deutsch,
It's tricky to keep your codebase organized as your React project grows. Here are five best-practice tips for organizing your large React app.
By Sebastian Deutsch,
It's tricky to keep your codebase organized as your React project grows. Here are five best-practice tips for organizing your large React app.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Arrow functions provide a handy syntax for writing JavaScript functions. Learn about how and when to use them, and about some gotchas to watch out for.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler examines the proposed class fields feature of JavaScript, which aim to deliver simpler constructors with private and static members.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at new features in ES2018 (ES9), including asynchronous iteration, Promise.finally(), rest/spread properties and RegEx lookbehind assertions.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler digs into key problems related to asynchronous programming in JavaScript, showing how to make your life easier with Promises and async/await.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green reviews new features of modern JavaScript, such as classes and arrow functions, looking at when you should and perhaps shouldn't use them.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews the main JavaScript updates introduced with ES2017, and also giving a brief outline of how the updating process works.
By James Wright,
James explains the process of JavaScript versioning, covering the history of JavaScript and explaining the process by which yearly releases are organized.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how you can use ES modules in the browser today, moving away from module loaders to bundle dependencies into a single ES5 file.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at object literals, digging into new features introduced from ES2015 (ES6) that make object handling even easier in modern browsers and Node.js.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott guides you through a step-by-step approach to JavaScript object creation — from object literals to factory functions and ES6 classes.
By Samier Saeed,
Samier Saeed walks you through the best way to implement a singleton in JavaScript and examines how that has evolved with the rise of ES6.
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan digs into JavaScript performance, from environments, response times, context, parsing, compiling and executing, to bundle sizes and shipping less code.
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to the Fetch API, a new standard that aims to unify fetching across the web and to replace XMLHttpRequest.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates ten ways you can use native ES6 features (such as arrow functions & collection methods) to replace Lodash in your projects.
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger shows to use ES6 default parameters and property shorthands to help speed up development and write cleaner, clearer and more organized code.
By James Kolce,
New to JavaScript, or been away for a while? Learning modern JavaScript can be overwhelming. James Kolce takes a look at the main concepts you need to know.
By Graham Cox,
What are decorators? How do they work, and what are they useful for? Graham Cox explains all in this helpful introduction to JavaScript decorators.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores JavaScript’s new Promises API, showing how you can leverage promises in your JavaScript development.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler introduces ES6 modules, showing how they can be used today with the help of a transpiler.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott takes an in-depth look at ES6 classes starting with the basics, then moving on to discuss inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism and much more.
By Byron Houwens,
Byron covers generators and iterators, two JavaScript features introduced in ES6 (ECMAScript 2015) that have changed the way developers write JavaScript.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's latest tutorial explains how to use complex-sounding ES6 destructuring assignment shorthand syntax to simplify your code and save typing effort.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig describes how to use proxies in ES6 to perform meta-programming operations such as intercepting object property inspections and function calls.
By Nilson Jacques,
Symbols, a new primitive type, are one of the lesser-known features of ES6. Nonetheless, they can come in quite handy, as Nilson Jacques demonstrates.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces let and const, two new ES6 keywords for defining variables, showing examples of how they work and how they differ from the var keyword.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces ES6 methods that work with arrays — Array.* and Array.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the new ES6 methods that work with strings — String.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
By Kyle Pennell,
MSDN's Kyle Pennell introduces the new ES6 collections Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, explaining how and when to use these new data collection types.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the new and improved ES6 number methods and constants, along with practical examples of how each works, and fallbacks for older browsers.