Clean Code with ES6 Default Parameters & Property Shorthands

Creating a method also means writing an API — whether it’s for yourself, another developer on your team, or other developers using your project. Depending on the size, complexity, and purpose of your function, you have to think of default settings and the API of your input/output.

Default function parameters and property shorthands are two handy features of ES6 that can help you write your API.

ES6 Default Parameters

Let’s freshen up our knowledge quickly and take a look at the syntax again. Default parameters allow us to initialize functions with default values. A default is used when an argument is either omitted or undefined — meaning null is a valid value. A default parameter can be anything from a number to another function.

// Basic syntax function multiply (a, b = 2) { return a * b; } multiply(5); // 10 // Default parameters are also available to later default parameters function foo (num = 1, multi = multiply(num)) { return [num, multi]; } foo(); // [1, 2] foo(6); // [6, 12]

A real-world example

Let’s take a basic function and demonstrate how default parameters can speed up your development and make the code better organized.

Our example method is called createElement() . It takes a few configuration arguments, and returns an HTML element. The API looks like this:

// We want a <p> element, with some text content and two classes attached. // Returns <p class="very-special-text super-big">Such unique text</p> createElement('p', { content: 'Such unique text', classNames: ['very-special-text', 'super-big'] }); // To make this method even more useful, it should always return a default // element when any argument is left out or none are passed at all. createElement(); // <div class="module-text default">Very default</div>

The implementation of this won’t have much logic, but can become quite large due to it’s default coverage.

// Without default parameters it looks quite bloated and unnecessary large. function createElement (tag, config) { tag = tag || 'div'; config = config || {}; const element = document.createElement(tag); const content = config.content || 'Very default'; const text = document.createTextNode(content); let classNames = config.classNames; if (classNames === undefined) { classNames = ['module-text', 'default']; } element.classList.add(...classNames); element.appendChild(text); return element; }

So far, so good. What’s happening here? We’re doing the following:

setting default values for both our parameters tag and config , in case they aren’t passed (note that some linters don’t like parameter reassigning) creating constants with the actual content (and default values) checking if classNames is defined, and assigning a default array if not creating and modifying the element before we return it.

Now let’s take this function and optimize it to be cleaner, faster to write, and so that it’s more obvious what its purpose is:

// Default all the things function createElement (tag = 'div', { content = 'Very default', classNames = ['module-text', 'special'] } = {}) { const element = document.createElement(tag); const text = document.createTextNode(content); element.classList.add(...classNames); element.appendChild(text); return element; }

We didn’t touch the function’s logic, but removed all default handling from the function body. The function signature now contains all defaults.

Let me further explain one part, which might be slightly confusing:

// What exactly happens here? function createElement ({ content = 'Very default', classNames = ['module-text', 'special'] } = {}) { // function body }

We not only declare a default object parameter, but also default object properties. This makes it more obvious what the default configuration is supposed to look like, rather than only declaring a default object (e.g. config = {} ) and later setting default properties. It might take some additional time to get used to it, but in the end it improves your workflow.

Of course, we could still argue with larger configurations that it might create more overhead and it’d be simpler to just keep the default handling inside of the function body.

ES6 Property Shorthands

If a method accepts large configuration objects as an argument, your code can become quite large. It’s common to prepare some variables and add them to said object. Property shorthands are syntactic sugar to make this step shorter and more readable:

const a = 'foo', b = 42, c = function () {}; // Previously we would use these constants like this. const alphabet = { a: a, b: b, c: c }; // But with the new shorthand we can actually do this now, // which is equivalent to the above. const alphabet = { a, b, c };

Shorten Your API

Okay, back to another, more common example. The following function takes some data, mutates it and calls another method:

function updateSomething (data = {}) { const target = data.target; const veryLongProperty = data.veryLongProperty; let willChange = data.willChange; if (willChange === 'unwantedValue') { willChange = 'wayBetter'; } // Do more. useDataSomewhereElse({ target: target, property: veryLongProperty, willChange: willChange, // .. more }); }

It often happens that we name variables and object property names the same. Using the property shorthand, combined with destructuring, we actually can shorten our code quite a bit:

function updateSomething (data = {}) { // Here we use destructuring to store the constants from the data object. const { target, veryLongProperty: property } = data; let { willChange } = data; if (willChange === 'unwantedValue') { willChange = 'wayBetter'; } // Do more. useDataSomewhereElse({ target, property, willChange }); }

Again, this might take a while to get used to. In the end, it’s one of those new features in JavaScript which helped me write code faster and work with cleaner function bodies.

But wait, there’s more! Property shorthands can also be applied to method definitions inside an object:

// Instead of writing the function keyword everytime, const module = { foo: 42, bar: function (value) { // do something } }; // we can just omit it and have shorter declarations const module = { foo: 42, bar (value) { // do something } };

Conclusion

Default parameters and property shorthands are a great way to make your methods more organized, and in some cases even shorter. Overall, default function parameters helped me to focus more on the actual purpose of the method without the distraction of lots of default preparations and if statements.

Property shorthands are indeed more of a cosmetic feature, but I found myself being more productive and spending less time writing all the variables, configuration objects, and function keywords.

Do you already use default parameters and property shorthands?

This article was peer reviewed by Sebastian Seitz. Thanks to all of SitePoint’s peer reviewers for making SitePoint content the best it can be!