Sebastian Deutsch is one of the founders of 9elements and chief frontend architect at PhotoEditorSDK. He started hacking at a young age on a Commodore Amiga computer. From then on he developed software on various platforms – but he loves the web the most. He enjoys programming Ruby on Rails and loves to create new interfaces using technologies like React. Currently he’s deepening his knowledge with AI technologies like TensorFlow, Rasa.NLU and Spacy. Sebastian has a university degree in Computer Science from the Technische Universität Dortmund. When he is not hacking he loves to ski in the alps.