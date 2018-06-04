JavaScript’s New Private Class Fields, and How to Use Them

ES6 introduced classes to JavaScript, but they’re too simplistic for complex applications. Class fields (also referred to as class properties) aim to deliver simpler constructors with private and static members. The proposal is currently at TC39 stage 3: candidate and could appear in ES2019 (ES10).

A quick recap of ES6 classes is useful before we examine class fields in more detail.

ES6 Class Basics

JavaScript’s prototypal inheritance model can appear confusing to developers with an understanding of the classical inheritance used in languages such as C++, C#, Java and PHP. JavaScript classes are primarily syntactical sugar, but they offer more familiar object-oriented programming concepts.

A class is a template which defines how objects of that type behave. The following Animal class defines generic animals (classes are normally denoted with an initial capital to distinguish them from objects and other types):

class Animal { constructor(name = 'anonymous', legs = 4, noise = 'nothing') { this.type = 'animal'; this.name = name; this.legs = legs; this.noise = noise; } speak() { console.log(`${this.name} says "${this.noise}"`); } walk() { console.log(`${this.name} walks on ${this.legs} legs`); } }

Class declarations execute in strict mode; there’s no need to add 'use strict' .

A constructor method is run when an object of this type is created, and it typically defines initial properties. speak() and walk() are methods which add further functionality.

An object can now be created from this class with the new keyword:

const rex = new Animal('Rex', 4, 'woof'); rex.speak(); // Rex says "woof" rex.noise = 'growl'; rex.speak(); // Rex says "growl"

Getters and Setters

Setters are special methods used to define values only. Similarly, Getters are special methods used to return a value only. For example:

class Animal { constructor(name = 'anonymous', legs = 4, noise = 'nothing') { this.type = 'animal'; this.name = name; this.legs = legs; this.noise = noise; } speak() { console.log(`${this.name} says "${this.noise}"`); } walk() { console.log(`${this.name} walks on ${this.legs} legs`); } // setter set eats(food) { this.food = food; } // getter get dinner() { return `${this.name} eats ${this.food || 'nothing'} for dinner.`; } } const rex = new Animal('Rex', 4, 'woof'); rex.eats = 'anything'; console.log( rex.dinner ); // Rex eats anything for dinner.

Child or Sub-Classes

It’s often practical to use one class as the base for another. If we’re mostly creating dog objects, Animal is too generic, and we must specify the same 4-leg and “woof” noise defaults every time.

A Dog class can inherit all the properties and methods from the Animal class using extends . Dog-specific properties and methods can be added or removed as necessary:

class Dog extends Animal { constructor(name) { // call the Animal constructor super(name, 4, 'woof'); this.type = 'dog'; } // override Animal.speak speak(to) { super.speak(); if (to) console.log(`to ${to}`); } }

super refers to the parent class and is usually called in the constructor . In this example, the Dog speak() method overrides the one defined in Animal .

Object instances of Dog can now be created:

const rex = new Dog('Rex'); rex.speak('everyone'); // Rex says "woof" to everyone rex.eats = 'anything'; console.log( rex.dinner ); // Rex eats anything for dinner.

Static Methods and Properties

Defining a method with the static keyword allows it to be called on a class without creating an object instance. JavaScript doesn’t support static properties in the same way as other languages, but it is possible to add properties to the class definition (a class is a JavaScript object in itself!).

The Dog class can be adapted to retain a count of how many dog objects have been created:

class Dog extends Animal { constructor(name) { // call the Animal constructor super(name, 4, 'woof'); this.type = 'dog'; // update count of Dog objects Dog.count++; } // override Animal.speak speak(to) { super.speak(); if (to) console.log(`to ${to}`); } // return number of dog objects static get COUNT() { return Dog.count; } } // static property (added after class is defined) Dog.count = 0;

The class’s static COUNT getter returns the number of dogs created:

console.log(`Dogs defined: ${Dog.COUNT}`); // Dogs defined: 0 const don = new Dog('Don'); console.log(`Dogs defined: ${Dog.COUNT}`); // Dogs defined: 1 const kim = new Dog('Kim'); console.log(`Dogs defined: ${Dog.COUNT}`); // Dogs defined: 2

For more information, refer to Object-oriented JavaScript: A Deep Dive into ES6 Classes.

ESnext Class Fields

The class fields proposal allows properties to be initialized at the top of a class:

class MyClass { a = 1; b = 2; c = 3; }

This is equivalent to:

class MyClass { constructor() { this.a = 1; this.b = 2; this.c = 3; } }

Initializers are executed before any constructor runs (presuming a constructor is still necessary).

Static Class Fields

Class fields permit static properties to be declared within the class . For example:

class MyClass { x = 1; y = 2; static z = 3; } console.log( MyClass.z ); // 3

The inelegant ES6 equivalent:

class MyClass { constructor() { this.x = 1; this.y = 2; } } MyClass.z = 3; console.log( MyClass.z ); // 3

Private Class Fields

All properties in ES6 classes are public by default and can be examined or modified outside the class. In the Animal example above, there’s nothing to prevent the food property being changed without calling the eats setter:

class Animal { constructor(name = 'anonymous', legs = 4, noise = 'nothing') { this.type = 'animal'; this.name = name; this.legs = legs; this.noise = noise; } set eats(food) { this.food = food; } get dinner() { return `${this.name} eats ${this.food || 'nothing'} for dinner.`; } } const rex = new Animal('Rex', 4, 'woof'); rex.eats = 'anything'; // standard setter rex.food = 'tofu'; // bypass the eats setter altogether console.log( rex.dinner ); // Rex eats tofu for dinner.

Other languages permit private properties to be declared. That’s not possible in ES6, although developers can work around it using an underscore convention ( _propertyName ), closures, symbols, or WeakMaps.

In ESnext, private class fields are defined using a hash # prefix:

class MyClass { a = 1; // .a is public #b = 2; // .#b is private static #c = 3; // .#c is private and static incB() { this.#b++; } } const m = new MyClass(); m.incB(); // runs OK m.#b = 0; // error - private property cannot be modified outside class

Note that there’s no way to define private methods, getters and setters, although a TC39 stage 2: draft proposal suggests using a hash # prefix on names. For example:

class MyClass { // private property #x = 0; // private method (can only be called within the class) #incX() { this.#x++; } // private setter (can only be called within the class) set #setX(x) { this.#x = x; } // private getter (can only be called within the class) get #getX() { return this.$x; } }

Immediate Benefit: Cleaner React Code!

React components often have methods tied to DOM events. To ensure this resolves to the component, it’s necessary to bind every method accordingly. For example:

class App extends Component { constructor() { super(); state = { count: 0 }; // bind all methods this.incCount = this.incCount.bind(this); } incCount() { this.setState(ps => ({ count: ps.count + 1 })); } render() { return ( <div> <p>{ this.state.count }</p> <button onClick={this.incCount}>add one</button> </div> ); } }

If incCount is defined as a class field, it can be set to a function using an ES6 => fat arrow, which automatically binds it to the defining object. The state can also be declared as a class field so no constructor is required:

class App extends Component { state = { count: 0 }; incCount = () => { this.setState(ps => ({ count: ps.count + 1 })); }; render() { return ( <div> <p>{ this.state.count }</p> <button onClick={this.incCount}>add one</button> </div> ); } }

Using Class Fields Today

Class fields are not currently supported in browsers or Node.js. However, it’s possible to transpile the syntax using Babel, which is enabled by default when using Create React App. Alternatively, Babel can be installed and configured using the following terminal commands:

mkdir class-properties cd class-properties npm init -y npm install --save-dev babel-cli babel-plugin-transform-class-properties echo '{ "plugins": ["transform-class-properties"] }' > .babelrc

Add a build command to the scripts section of package.json :

"scripts": { "build": "babel in.js -o out.js" },

Then run with npm run build to transpile the ESnext file in.js to a cross-browser-compatible out.js .

Babel support for private methods, getters and setters has been proposed.

Class Fields: an Improvement?

ES6 class definitions were simplistic. Class fields should aid readability and enable some interesting options. I don’t particularly like using a hash # to denote private members, but unexpected behaviors and performance issues would be incurred without it (refer to JavaScript’s new #private class fields for a detailed explanation).

Perhaps it goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway: the concepts discussed in this article are subject to change and may never be implemented! That said, JavaScript class fields have practical benefits and interest is rising. It’s a safe bet.